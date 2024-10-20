Is the UFC actually going to try to sell the winner of Jones vs Stipe as the best MMA HW in the world?

Is anybody going to believe that when both Aspinal and Ngannou are out there holding their own HW belts? Not to mention you'll have Dana probably announcing Jones as the best HW of all time if he wins...
 
You already replied to yourself, of course they will, whoever wins is the best, or at best they will try to imply that both guys are basically #1 and they have to fight to find out, will that fight actually happen? Seriously doubt it, but of course Dana is going to run with that, what else is he going to say? Fighters dont go and say hey this guy is better than me and will beat me, they say they will win, even if they dont believe it themselves.
 
I guess the difference is when was the last time the holder of the UFC HW belt was not actually the best MMA HW in the world? Are we going back 15+ years to Fedor? The one legitimate fact the UFC had for years was that the champs in their weight divisions were indeed the best fighters in their weight class in the world.
 
If you’re in business, do you say that your product sucks?
 
Yeah, but their last champion left, what are they going to do? Roll with what they have, they will keep claiming the same thing, Aspinall is in on it already, he mentioned Ferreira wasnt a good fighter.
 
the case to be made is that Aspinal does not have the credentials yet of the other three. Ngannou is 1 and 1 with Miocic but Miocic was clearly well past prime in their second fight. He tooled Ngannou in their first fight.

So, if Jones beats Miocic? UFC can peddle that narrative.
 
Jones isn’t in the minor leagues fighting bottom of the barrel guys and didn’t get outboxed by the black beast, he’s the #1 guy as long as he holds that belt.



Of course they will.

And yet, it still is nowhere near as bad as PFL trying to sell Renan Ferreira as one of the best in the world.
 
Ferreira ISN'T a good fighter. That isn't UFC marketing, or sabotaging the competition.

Renan has losses to 205 pound Contender series losers and a 4 minute KO loss to Ante Delija. Who, while a good fighter, is not a finisher, especially by HW standards.

Aspinall is all too familiar with Delija and his ceiling, he's one of the guys he beats up every day in training.

Make no mistake, had Francis lost to Ferriera tonight or even struggled, it would have been a disaster. Renan is dangerous, as is any big man that can punch pretty hard, but he is not very good.
 
I do not think Dana will say that Jones is the best HW of all time, it would not be true, but possibly the best currently.

You are asking a question about an opinion. Neither of these fighters have fought each other and they have wins against top division fighters in their current divisions. Just because jones is making a 15 million dollar pit stop against a former HW champion does not mean it is not true that he is not the best currently, or not plausible.

You are asking about an opinion and an argument that has no real credible merits outside of opinions.
 
yes judging by how skilled they are
they are still the best HWs on this planet

if you disagree

show me a fighter
that outsrucked the greatest strikers
that outwrestled olympians
that strangled legit bjj blackbelts

jones and stipe had done it all

im up for a debate
 
Ubereem was that dude back in Strikeforce. Following him, DC was probably the best heavyweight in the world and we just didn't know it yet.
 
