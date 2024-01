piropiro said: Is there a standard FUM amount, or is it wildly subjective? Click to expand...

There isn't one, it's a myth. The only people who are actually running around saying and doing whatever the hell they want whenever they want are in "fuck you" poverty.Everybody with money has something that can be taken away from them, which is why they act like hostages anytime they say anything in public. They have to work all day, say the right thing, file taxes properly, report to a board, keep up appearances for their social circle. Meanwhile broke people are out shooting heroin, shitting in the street, jerking off on city busses, pushing old ladies onto train tracks, having kids all over town, they can just walk into a store and take shit.