Is the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Really Big Enough For UFC 300?

Jul 8, 2021
25,661
51,976
070121-ufc-264-poirier-vs-mcgregor-3-announcement-changes-to-card_GettyImages-545757252.jpg


The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will host UFC 300, and will probably hold around 20,000.

This seems quirky and odd, considering this basically a once-in-a-decade supercard akin to Wrestlemania, only a much rarer event.

The biggest crowds in UFC history

The UFC is a spectacle. In the past, the sporting element of mixed martial arts was prioritized by the promotion in its search for legitimacy.
When the UFC has gone Down Under, to Brazil, or even up to Canada for special events, they've had crowds more than double this size.

What do you think the highest attendance the UFC could get in the USA, and why aren't they pushing for a huge audience?
 
Stadiums are horrible for UFC events. Their saving grace is that they've hosted major stars in their home country who usually don't get many cards.

Exclusivity makes it better. Vegas being a top 2 fight capital in the US makes it fitting
 
italiamusica said:
Yeah whenever I think big fights I usually think Vegas or Madison Square Garden
I remember when I was a kid hearing how special MSG was, and in my little imagination it was this mega stadium lmao
 
