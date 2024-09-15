Is the Splenda-Sean era OVER? Please….

DiazSlap
Apr 14, 2024
771
1,388
Sean got thoroughly DOMINATED in what Pink Goof called the greatest event of all time(more specifically “times” because he is not college educated).
Thought Sean lost to Yan also and was gifted.
Please let this be done.
PS: Not a big fan of one trick Georgian-Clay Guida 3.0 but prefer him to Rainbow-69.
