Is the Splenda-Sean era OVER? Please….

DiazSlap

DiazSlap

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Apr 14, 2024
Messages
771
Reaction score
1,388
Sean got thoroughly DOMINATED in what Pink Goof called the greatest event of all time(more specifically “times” because he is not college educated).

Thought Sean lost to Yan also and was gifted.


Please let this be done.

PS: Not a big fan of one trick Georgian-Clay Guida 3.0 but prefer him to Rainbow-69.
 
i think sean will still be relevant for the next few years. i can see him only taking showcase fights against other big names though.
 
A colored hair manlet will never have an ‘era’ in the UFC. He’s not even McGregor-Lite. Sean O’Malley makes Josh Haynes look like Sakuraba.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,427
Messages
56,196,363
Members
175,103
Latest member
straightfire

Share this page

Back
Top