Jack Reacheround said: No, reading the Bible and then asking your priest is the best method. Idk if you know this, but priests talk with God directly. So they have all the information. Click to expand...

Yes, but we shouldn't make assumptions about things we can't test with our current abilities as a species. That goes for making wild claims about the nature of the universe and reality. I believe in things that can't be scientifically tested, and I know they can't be tested so I also realize I can be very wrong.I walked by a mosque once and they had pamphlets in English addressing various questions such as "Is evolution real?" or "Is Jesus the messiah?" I was really curious what kind of arguments and information they would have and maybe it could challenge me intellectually but they just literally quoted the Quran for everything.Is Jesus the son of God? No, according to the Quran.Did we evolve? No, the Quran says god made us.Why do women have to wear hijabs? Because the Quran says so.Disappointing.