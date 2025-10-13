Is the NFL Rigged?

Millions of dollars are gambled on the outcome of NFL games every season, some bet big $$$$ on these games. What if a guy lost a lot of $$$$ then found out it was all rigged.

Not saying a ref hasn't been hit up to do what he can do, but i don't buy the NFL is rigged. No way in hell that could stay hidden all these years, somebody who got fired or pissed off over whatever is going to spill the beans,

Sponsers who attached theiir name to this cheating enterprIse, OUCH~~~~

While here...

My first NFL way back when looked like this

West

San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Rams
Baltimore Colts
Chicago Bears
Minnesota Vikings
Green Bay Packers
Detroit Ltons

East

Cleveland Browns
New York Giants
Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Cowboys
Pittsburgh Steelers
St.Louis Cardinals
Washington Redskins

AFL

West

Dallas Texans,,,,Chiefs to be
Denver Broncos
Los Angeles Chargers
Oakland Raiders

East

Houston Oilers
Boston Patriots
New York Titans
Buffalo Bills

The first "star" of the leagure was Texan RB Abner Haynes out of North Texas State where he became the first black to play college football in Texas.


 
I've seen too much fuckery from the refs to think it's 100% legit. I don't think it's fake on the level of WWE, but I think the NFL guides things to where they want them to go.
 
Adamant said:
I've seen too much fuckery from the refs to think it's 100% legit. I don't think it's fake on the level of WWE, but I think the NFL guides things to where they want them to go.
So where do they want things to go, so they favor some owners over others, how can something like this stay a secret for as long as it has?

So they don't fear being exposed which would be a huge mess, you know what some deranged gamblers would do finding out they only lost because it was rigged? There goes the NFL up in smoke.

What would a big corpration do if they found out they have been behind this rigged mess?
 
PRO......rasslin; is totally real. That illusion of violence where everyting is predetermined is PRO rasslin;, and they aren't trying to fool anyone.

Think of the $$$$$ somebody in on these rigged games could make betting.ATS.

The NFL is a monstrous enterprize way too big to try and guide things along in secret.
 
Back in Superbowl three......the story goes like this...

The NFL was concerned about going 3-0 if the Colts beat the Jets. At NFL 3 and AFL 0 why even play this game anymore?

In the game there was a play where WR Jimmy Orr was wide open, he would have walked in. QB Earl Morrall simply ignored him and the play was meant to go to him.

Did somebody get to Morrall?

A one shot deal like that could happen, but to try that for seasons and teams, nay~~~~
 
NFL lawyers fought hard to have it classified as sports entertainment.
They are legally allowed to rig games and promote certain outcomes / narratives that are profitable.
Now they are partnered with sports gambling companies whose revenue rival, perhaps even surpass the NFL.
They barely even try to hide all the riggery and manipulation anymore as there are so many brain dead fanboys and soccer mom swifties that will never wake up.
 
fedrosilva said:
NFL lawyers fought hard to have it classified as sports entertainment.
They are legally allowed to rig games and promote certain outcomes / narratives that are profitable.
Now they are partnered with sports gambling companies whose revenue rival, perhaps even surpass the NFL.
They barely even try to hide all the riggery and manipulation anymore as there are so many brain dead fanboys and soccer mom swifties that will never wake up.
Dude, when I played high school football I had a game vs Delano you wouldn't believe, I ran the opening kickoff back 99 yards to score, then when we kicked off I recovered a fumble and ran it back to score. So we kick off again.

After a couple plays I intercept a pass, yep.....TOUCHDOWN.

In five plays I scored three TD's.

I wouldn't tell that story to just anyone, I can see you'll buy it.
 
So this ref in on the rigging gets arrested for domestic violence, it was pretty ugly. The NFL has no choice but to fire the guy which pisses him off, so what's he do...........

That's all it would take to ruin everything.

A disgrunted employee could ruin it all, they can't chance that happening.

A owner starts......hey what about us.....he's tired of never winning the biggie, while the Pats, Niners, Steelers, Chiefs have won how many?

The Lions, Bills, Titans, Cards, Browns, Bengals, Jags, Falcons, Vikings, Chargers, are cool never winning the biggie? Why do I doubt that?

I seriously doubt Jerry Jones is going to play along with that.

And to......the owners don't know.......come on don't get goofy.

Simply way too many people invoved in this to try and manipulate things.
 
Players sign NDAs and aren’t allowed to discuss wha happens behind closed doors. Many former players have spoken up about fixed games but who is going to give them a platform….espn?
Look at how quickly nba swept the Tim donaghy situation under the rug.
Owners share profits and the entire league is driven by money.
Very few actually care about winning.
Look at how many teams no show every week.
Effort level has never been this poor.
 
Far too complex of a game to really rig. Too many variables, all the time.

Obviously we've seen histories of referees being paid or attempting to sway outcomes by officiating, which is likely the only real way. It's probably easier in a game like hockey or basketball to pull off, even then it's still no guarantee to determine a victor.
 
fedrosilva said:
Players sign NDAs and aren’t allowed to discuss wha happens behind closed doors. Many former players have spoken up about fixed games but who is going to give them a platform….espn?
Look at how quickly nba swept the Tim donaghy situation under the rug.
Owners share profits and the entire league is driven by money.
Very few actually care about winning.
Look at how many teams no show every week.
Effort level has never been this poor.
No chance in hell a diva WR hasn't cried or opened their mouths about game fixing.

Got any links to players making such claims?

LOL @ the tinfoilers in here
 
yes it is rigged in multiple ways and this is done legally with a combination of levers such as refs, but what its not is fixed as in the game outcomes are predetermined at the beginning of the season

so the answer is yes, but its more of a guided nudging when needed than a scripted play
 
Sir Elzio Dennick said:
Dude, when I played high school football I had a game vs Delano you wouldn't believe, I ran the opening kickoff back 99 yards to score, then when we kicked off I recovered a fumble and ran it back to score. So we kick off again.

After a couple plays I intercept a pass, yep.....TOUCHDOWN.

In five plays I scored three TD's.

I wouldn't tell that story to just anyone, I can see you'll buy it.
images
 
 
Sir Elzio Dennick said:
Well?
It's kind of like the NBA and the Luka trade the cooper goes to Dallas.
If things get close the team with the bigger market tends to get the calls. Certain players and protected.

It's not pride fighting level fixing but it's not completely clean. Chiefs didn't have an offensive holding penalty called in their 3 owl wins.
Anyone who watched the games especially bosa knew that was bs.
 
