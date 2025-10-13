Is the NFL Rigged?

Sir Elzio Dennick
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 1, 2023
- Messages
- 2,737
- Reaction score
- 2,068
Well?
I've seen too much fuckery from the refs to think it's 100% legit. I don't think it's fake on the level of WWE, but I think the NFL guides things to where they want them to go.
NFL lawyers fought hard to have it classified as sports entertainment.
They are legally allowed to rig games and promote certain outcomes / narratives that are profitable.
Now they are partnered with sports gambling companies whose revenue rival, perhaps even surpass the NFL.
They barely even try to hide all the riggery and manipulation anymore as there are so many brain dead fanboys and soccer mom swifties that will never wake up.
No chance in hell a diva WR hasn't cried or opened their mouths about game fixing.Players sign NDAs and aren’t allowed to discuss wha happens behind closed doors. Many former players have spoken up about fixed games but who is going to give them a platform….espn?
Look at how quickly nba swept the Tim donaghy situation under the rug.
Owners share profits and the entire league is driven by money.
Very few actually care about winning.
Look at how many teams no show every week.
Effort level has never been this poor.
Dude, when I played high school football I had a game vs Delano you wouldn't believe, I ran the opening kickoff back 99 yards to score, then when we kicked off I recovered a fumble and ran it back to score. So we kick off again.
After a couple plays I intercept a pass, yep.....TOUCHDOWN.
In five plays I scored three TD's.
I wouldn't tell that story to just anyone, I can see you'll buy it.
So how do you explain the betting line, well? So all the gambling doesn't tell you no it's not rigged?Sports Entertainment
Yes its rigged
Legal Classification: The NFL has been classified as a "sports entertainment" business, which allows it certain legal protections and exemptions. This classification stems from its ability to influence game outcomes for entertainment purposes, similar to other entertainment entities.
