Is the internet "better" now?

F1980

F1980

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
2,132
Reaction score
3,159
This picture was posted in every internet forum a quarter of a century ago. People made threads about it in every forum and posters would reply and talk about how entertaining this picture is

A short period of time before that, people posted the Hamster Dance website and people would laugh and be entertained by it. People would revisit the site to find enjoyment in it again after.

Now you can find non stop entertainment thorugh Tik Tok or Youtube that put these old viral things to shame



svyiS5r.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,109
Messages
57,510,144
Members
175,733
Latest member
kawaiiitakko

Share this page

Back
Top