Is the internet "better" now?

F1980
- Nov 2, 2018
- 2,132
- 3,159
This picture was posted in every internet forum a quarter of a century ago. People made threads about it in every forum and posters would reply and talk about how entertaining this picture is
A short period of time before that, people posted the Hamster Dance website and people would laugh and be entertained by it. People would revisit the site to find enjoyment in it again after.
Now you can find non stop entertainment thorugh Tik Tok or Youtube that put these old viral things to shame
