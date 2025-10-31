Is the heavyweight divison f*cked?

fries in the bag
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2025
- Messages
- 429
- Reaction score
- 559
Aspinall:
- many think he was losing the first 4:30 minutes against Gane, whereas Jones submitted Gane in 2 minutes.
- also controversial eye poke left many unsatisfied and questioning his mental fortitude and lack of warrior spirit.
Gane:
- submitted in 2 minutes by Jones.
- can't keep fingers closed.
Volkov:
- couldn't defend a single takedown by Almeida.
- lost to Aspinall and Gane (controversial) already, so title fight is not expected.
Almeida:
- no urgency to hurt the opponent, loves playing twister and letting the clock run out.
- shit-eating grin showed that he thinks lay n pray is enough to win fights at the top level --- clearly wrong.
Jones:
- 1 more fight and then retirement.
Pereira:
- low chance of beating Jones, or even Aspinall.
- close to retirement, maybe 1-3 mma fights left before he goes to boxing.
Ngannou:
- banned by Dana the red tomato for wanting better pay.
- will likely never compete against a top mma guy ever again, besides cans in PFL.
- many think he was losing the first 4:30 minutes against Gane, whereas Jones submitted Gane in 2 minutes.
- also controversial eye poke left many unsatisfied and questioning his mental fortitude and lack of warrior spirit.
Gane:
- submitted in 2 minutes by Jones.
- can't keep fingers closed.
Volkov:
- couldn't defend a single takedown by Almeida.
- lost to Aspinall and Gane (controversial) already, so title fight is not expected.
Almeida:
- no urgency to hurt the opponent, loves playing twister and letting the clock run out.
- shit-eating grin showed that he thinks lay n pray is enough to win fights at the top level --- clearly wrong.
Jones:
- 1 more fight and then retirement.
Pereira:
- low chance of beating Jones, or even Aspinall.
- close to retirement, maybe 1-3 mma fights left before he goes to boxing.
Ngannou:
- banned by Dana the red tomato for wanting better pay.
- will likely never compete against a top mma guy ever again, besides cans in PFL.