Is the heavyweight divison f*cked?

Jan 20, 2025
Aspinall:
- many think he was losing the first 4:30 minutes against Gane, whereas Jones submitted Gane in 2 minutes.
- also controversial eye poke left many unsatisfied and questioning his mental fortitude and lack of warrior spirit.

Gane:
- submitted in 2 minutes by Jones.
- can't keep fingers closed.

Volkov:
- couldn't defend a single takedown by Almeida.
- lost to Aspinall and Gane (controversial) already, so title fight is not expected.

Almeida:
- no urgency to hurt the opponent, loves playing twister and letting the clock run out.
- shit-eating grin showed that he thinks lay n pray is enough to win fights at the top level --- clearly wrong.

Jones:
- 1 more fight and then retirement.

Pereira:
- low chance of beating Jones, or even Aspinall.
- close to retirement, maybe 1-3 mma fights left before he goes to boxing.

Ngannou:
- banned by Dana the red tomato for wanting better pay.
- will likely never compete against a top mma guy ever again, besides cans in PFL.
 
Yeah pretty much.

If Tom can beat Gane in the rematch I think it saves the division temporarily. But who's he going to fight?

Maybe Poatan. That would be fun. But it definitely loses some shine if Poatan loses to Jones first.
 
Considering Ngannou can never come back and the state of HW in worldwide mma is sparse. They should acquire and start manufacturing the next generation of stars like Gable Stevenson. Start bringing him up to inject some intrigue into what should be the most coveted division
 
I think some LHW guys would do better at HW.

Rakic, for instance. Doesn't look like he's going anywhere at LHW, but I bet he could be a top 3 HW
 
In a weird way Tom/Gane 1 going like it did, as bad as it has been in the short term, probably bought the division a little more time in terms of anyone giving a shit about it. It was the biggest fight realistically available in the division right now. If Tom had won he would have had nobody to defend against, if Gane had won Tom would have been derailed. The NC means we get an intriguing rematch that will be significantly bigger than the first fight, and a few extra months for a new contender to emerge for whoever wins.
 
i mean hasn't it already been for awhile? nothin really to make of it. Not much going on in that division and the one fight we were lookin for ended short with an eyepoke and now nothin gonna happen for awhile again.
 
