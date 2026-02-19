Media Is the fighters one of the reason why Netflix did not offer more for the UFC?

Are they afraid of the bad press?

They can fund and un PC or a more Christian movie and the thing gets watched a few bloggers get upset but they put movies on streaming at such a volume that it does not become a a constant media campaign.

If a fighter say something Strickland with a Netflix logo behind him it gets a viral and it starts a whole cycle and a lot of fighters make very little so they might not have the incentives to stay silent.

Ever since one of their original founders left Netflix is less willing to kick the hippie like they did over Chapel specials or when they told the Brazilian left they stand behind El Mechanismo and kick rocks.

Was the increased desire to be liked by the press and be seen as a prog company a big factor in why Paramount made the deal with the UFC?

Paramount already gets bad press over the Taylor Sheridanverse so it is different for them.
 
Netflix didn't want anything to do with a volatile product.

That and the UFC historically treats their broadcast partners like shit.
 
Netflix only wanted mega events like UFC 300 ... not this weekly Meta Apex crap.
 
Latest posts

