Is the espn app the only way to stream ufc from your phone?

I will only have my phone this saturday, the espn app no longer works on my phone because it's an iphone 8 and doesn't have ios 17, is there any other way?
ok thanks.No, i have the UFC app over here in Europe (I have downloaded it in Austria but it also works in the Balkans now).
Go to Yandex .cum and search for stream east. Bingo bango good to go yo.
yes, i stream the fights from my computer to my discord then i watch from discord on my phone