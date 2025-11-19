Is the espn app the only way to stream ufc from your phone?

I will only have my phone this saturday, the espn app no longer works on my phone because it's an iphone 8 and doesn't have ios 17, is there any other way?
 
Go to Yandex .cum and search for stream east. Bingo bango good to go yo.
 
yes, i stream the fights from my computer to my discord then i watch from discord on my phone
 
