No. They've always come in waves. The top P4P amateur boxer in the world at the moment is also Ukrainian, Khyzhniak. He just won Olympic gold. I expect him to turn pro soon. Jalolov is Central Asian (an Uzbek) but he's also from the soviet school of boxing. He'll likely have earned a heavyweight title shot by the end of the year but he needs to step it up. He fights in a few days but his opponent is just a can to be crushed. There are plenty of other Eastern European & Central Asian fighters from the soviet school of boxing (excluding Cubans) that will make their way to the pros in the near future. It's inevitable.