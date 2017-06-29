Is the English culture boring?

Their comedies are stale.

Their buildings look old and boring.

Their food is bland (except for a few meat pies and cream pies)

For some reason the sky is always gray
 
I love British gangster flicks. There is just something about someone brutally murdering someone else and then drinking a cup of tea over their body that just demands my respect
 
Yes as is the culture in all Anglo-white countries.
 
TERRY-GILLIAM-5.jpg
 
Jokes on you, all cultures are boring and shitty.
 
Why do you think they went all over the world civilizing it? They need curry in their lives.
 
I'm from England and yeah it's boring as all hell here.

Only good food is foreign in my opinion. Some building are cool most suck hard.

Sky is either grey or black sometimes blue but we moan if it is because then it's usually to hot.

But we have the best comedy and banter on Earth and it isn't even close, if you get it then you'd agree.
 
You obviously never had any spotted dick...
 
You obviously haven't been involved in a football riot. #COYI
 
only because the anglosphere is the most dominant culture in the world so everything is inundated with it

if you saw britain or british things for the first time after growing up in the far east, you wouldnt think it was boring at all.
 
Their lexicon includes enough silly words to keep me entertained for multiple lifetimes
 
I agree its the most dominant. We're bombarded by it from our TVs, movies & music. There is nothing left to the imagination. It would be boring compared to third world rape culture & misogyny.
 
I think that stereotypical tea and crumpets thing is boring but hardly saw any of that. I met fantastic women with great senses of humor. Had a blast in the pubs. Had a blast going to soccer matches. The food is no longer an issue because there is so many foreign spots you can find anything. Well I'm talking about London.
 
Last edited:
British history is exciting as fuck too, kings, castles, knights, crusades, the British empire, British pirates and privateers, ww2 raf all the way to the 60s with the British culture invasion with the Beatles, Rolling Stones, the clash etc
 
And all that culminating with Zer
 
