Is the current MW division the most bizarre division ever?

Strickland and Izzy have very unusual personalities in their own ways. Dricus easily made them cry with mental warfare that was not even disrespectful. Costa is pretty strange as well with his reactions.

Then you've got fighters like Khamzat, Bo Nickal, Michel Periera, Shara the Pirate, Vettori who never learned how to put his shorts on.

Aliskerov was asking for "Bo Knuckle" but got Bobby Knuckles instead and got destroyed in a minute.
 
bizarre-howbizarre.gif
 
Glad DDP cleared out the division. It was disgraceful having two crybabies like Izzy & Strickland as champs.
 
I dunno what you mean by "bizarre" when we got Omalley as the BW champ and he has the momentum to become the greatest BW ever.
 
DDP has a win over the #1 and #2 contenders... Pretty much time to challenge for the 205 belt :)
 
