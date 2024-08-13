Nizam al-Mulk
Ever since the 10s they are seen as partisan democrats and wannabe social engineers living in ivory towers. At least that is the public perception.
The last thing they needed from a public perception perspective to come off as machine worshiping freaks who want to replace people from CEOs to blue collar workers with robots with some of them excited at the prospect of turning into computers.
