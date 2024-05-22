Is 'The Contest' the greatest sitcom episode of all time?

Cherry Brigand
Seinfeld season 4 ep. 11
'Jerry challenges George, Kramer and Elaine to pool their money in a contest of self-denial. Meanwhile, an excited Elaine looks forward to her date with hunky John Kennedy, Jr, and a guilt-ridden George gets an eyeful when he visits his whining mother in the hospital.'
It's early enough in the series before 'glamorous elaine' and Kramer became a caricature of himself.
Live audience also enhances the best moments.
Just magnificent.
