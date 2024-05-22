Is 'The Contest' the greatest sitcom episode of all time?

Seinfeld season 4 ep. 11

'Jerry challenges George, Kramer and Elaine to pool their money in a contest of self-denial. Meanwhile, an excited Elaine looks forward to her date with hunky John Kennedy, Jr, and a guilt-ridden George gets an eyeful when he visits his whining mother in the hospital.'


It's early enough in the series before 'glamorous elaine' and Kramer became a caricature of himself.

Live audience also enhances the best moments.
Just magnificent.
 
I don't know if it's the greatest (I maybe prefer "The Opposite" s5e22), but one of the best for sure. Only Larry could pull off something like that. He made an entire episode about masturbation and not once did they mention anything sexual at all. Amazing.
 
