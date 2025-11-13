Is the co-main bigger than the main event?

As important as the co-main is and as great as a fight as it is on paper it is not more important than the main event. Don't get me wrong I'm looking forward to Zhang vs. Shevchenko (going for Zhang) but there is much less on the line with the co-main. Other than the title itself I think the co-main only determines who is behind Amanda and/or Cyborg on the all time list but they both are in the top 5 already.



I do think though Shevchenko has more to lose here (other than just a belt). I looked at Shev's resume and it's not bad because she has wins over 3 former champions but with a loss to Zhang she will have glaring holes in her best of all time argument.