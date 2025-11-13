Is the co-main bigger than the main event?

Geniusss
Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 4, 2019
- Messages
- 2,174
- Reaction score
- 3,278
I ask this because in the co-main event you have 2 champiosn that have been dominating their division for a minute, both big names, #1 vs #2 p4p and they both are like at the mount rushmore of WMMA. And yeah even tho they are women, they both are at the highest level when it comes to mixed martial arts period.
Now in the main event you also have 2 champions but it's all mainly about Islam moving up. Not disrespect to that ginger dude but it seems like he doesn't really have the name yet, he just got the title, hasn't beat many big names yet and it's quiet unknown compared to the others. Thats why I said this one is mostly about Islam?
Sincere thoughts ?
