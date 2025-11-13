Is the co-main bigger than the main event?

I ask this because in the co-main event you have 2 champiosn that have been dominating their division for a minute, both big names, #1 vs #2 p4p and they both are like at the mount rushmore of WMMA. And yeah even tho they are women, they both are at the highest level when it comes to mixed martial arts period.

Now in the main event you also have 2 champions but it's all mainly about Islam moving up. Not disrespect to that ginger dude but it seems like he doesn't really have the name yet, he just got the title, hasn't beat many big names yet and it's quiet unknown compared to the others. Thats why I said this one is mostly about Islam?

Sincere thoughts ?
 
As important as the co-main is and as great as a fight as it is on paper it is not more important than the main event. Don't get me wrong I'm looking forward to Zhang vs. Shevchenko (going for Zhang) but there is much less on the line with the co-main. Other than the title itself I think the co-main only determines who is behind Amanda and/or Cyborg on the all time list but they both are in the top 5 already.

I do think though Shevchenko has more to lose here (other than just a belt). I looked at Shev's resume and it's not bad because she has wins over 3 former champions but with a loss to Zhang she will have glaring holes in her best of all time argument.
 
Umm, no.

When was the last time a high level wmma fight ended in a finish? Let’s not pretend it’s anywhere near as interesting or entertaining as high level men’s division. Frankly I’d prefer if Brady-Morales was the co-main if you gave me the choice.
 
Well, because Rose left the division more than 3 years ago. Rose is no longer a strawweight and Weili is 5-0 at strawweight since that second loss which was a close split decision, not exactly an ass beating. But fear not, maybe we can run the trilogy at 125.
 
Weili-Valentina is much bigger for wmma than Islam-JDM is for men's mma. But it's still wmma, so no. Not even close.
 
Listen to the Dagi jock riders and hear how this waa such a bigger fight than Illa Mak had to do it as it was such a bigger fight. Lol. Mak wanted no part of Illa at 155 he will only fight him at 170 to have a big advantage. Mak loves fighting much smaller fighters.
 
how this is not a blatent cherry pick is beyond me, but regardless, this is still tougher than the rest of the lay ups he's been given recently
 
I'd disagree, I think if valentina wins you can put her past amanda. She has more title wins, and is from a lower weight class, has fought amanda and won the fight in the eyes of some.

Goat-hood is on the line for shevchenko. Nothing on the line in the main even the winner wont be the best anything.
 
His last legit fight was a Fw Volk 2 years ago. He got a just off couch out of shape Volk , a washed Dustin, and a last second replacement in Moicano. Noone has had an easier run.

JDM will be a bigger challenge then last 3. Will be rooting for him but at ww JDM imo isnt even top 3 ( champ or not)
 
I know you can't blame is Islam for it, but it's the truth. I do fully blame him for dustin that was a strategic cherry pick by him / his team
 
I am more interested in Kopylov vs Robocop than the WMMA fight.
Or Bo vs Vieira
Or Darish vs BSD
Or the Prates fight
Or the Brady fight

Not sure about GM3 vs Daukaus, though
 
It’s not a cherry pick because he didn’t want to fight Belal for personal reasons, not because he was ducking him. Pretty simple to understand.
 
I'd disagree, I think if valentina wins you can put her past amanda. She has more title wins, and is from a lower weight class, has fought amanda and won the fight in the eyes of some.

Goat-hood is on the line for shevchenko. Nothing on the line in the main even the winner wont be the best anything.
I would disagree. I believe Shevchenko beat Nunes in their second fight but the facts are Shevchenko lost to Nunes twice. Additionally, Nunes has Cyborg on her resume (which some would argue is the # 2 all time WMMA fighter). So Amanda beat Shevchenko twice and Cyborg. Even if Shevchenko wins it wouldn't make sense to place Shevchenko over Amanda.

Can't put Shevchenko as the GOAT of WMMA if she beats Zhang. Side note, I don't think you should put an argument of I think someone beat someone as an argument because if that's the case many could argue that Taila Santos beat Shevchenko.
 
you'd be missing the point the point wasn't that it was debatable that she won, Its the fact that a fighter who is clearly a weight class lower was able to keep a fight that competitive with a supposed goat candidate.
 
