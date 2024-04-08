That character I believe is more multi-layered than the average villain. There just more to him than pure evil, if he is even evil.



I think he loved his son very much so. Even though it's not his biological son. And he did love his brother a lot, he revealed a lot to his pseudo/fake brother that he wouldn't have revealed to anyone else.



So I don't think he's a pure villain per se. Just a very troubled man with deep wounds and a lot of psychological problems. Who knows how his childhood was like.

















