back in 2019, a rep from the pentagon floated the idea to NATO's psyop center of turning taylor swift into a government asset.worth the watch, just 3 minutes. what do you think, is she being used as a psy-op? it's the norm for the CIA to do this, they use famous people overseas as tools for coups, and sometimes the target of the psy-op don't necessarily know they're an asset. nothing is stopping the 3 letter agencies from calling up big tech or any industry connected to music and marketing to pump up her exposure on their platforms.she was used in the 2020 election for get out the voteTaylor Swift’s Get Out the Vote Plea Drives Record Registration Traffic to Vote.OrgOrganization says "her reputation for being a mastermind is very well-earned."correct...the attention given to her over the AI stuff isn't accidental.