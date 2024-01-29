Elections Is Taylor Swift a Democrat asset for 2024?

back in 2019, a rep from the pentagon floated the idea to NATO's psyop center of turning taylor swift into a government asset.

worth the watch, just 3 minutes. what do you think, is she being used as a psy-op? it's the norm for the CIA to do this, they use famous people overseas as tools for coups, and sometimes the target of the psy-op don't necessarily know they're an asset. nothing is stopping the 3 letter agencies from calling up big tech or any industry connected to music and marketing to pump up her exposure on their platforms.




she was used in the 2020 election for get out the vote

EjxuXuGUcAEndir


GEiRQ5xbUAAkUnC


Taylor Swift’s Get Out the Vote Plea Drives Record Registration Traffic to Vote.Org
Organization says "her reputation for being a mastermind is very well-earned."

www.billboard.com

Taylor Swift’s Get Out the Vote Plea Drives Record Registration Traffic to Vote.Org

Organization says “her reputation for being a mastermind is very well-earned.”
www.billboard.com www.billboard.com




correct...the attention given to her over the AI stuff isn't accidental.

GE4e4naXQAAkJlO



GEiRQ54acAAYEvK




GE99vr-X0AAaxzL


GE99jayXgAAc2VT


www.dailymail.co.uk

Taylor Swift could sway 2024 election outcome, new poll finds

The popstar's stratospheric influence on popular culture may sway the race to the White House, especially as new Gen Z voters join the electorate this year.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk
 
You need to calm down and shake it off with these crazy talk, before bad blood develops between you and the Swifties. She's got style, and her young fans are just blank space. It's been a cruel summer for Taylor, and she's just an anti hero. I knew you were trouble with these accusations and we are never getting back together
 
She's a future president of America, of that i am 100% sure.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
You need to calm down and shake it off with these crazy talk, before bad blood develops between you and the Swifties. She's got style, and her young fans are just blank space. It's been a cruel summer for Taylor, and she's just an anti hero. I knew you were trouble with these accusations and we are never getting back together
No one threw you a like for this?!

She brought how many billions into the economy with her Eras tour? And getting people to vote for anyone other than The Mandarin Molester ain't half bad. She also paid bonuses to her road crew in millions. She's nice. If Niners weren't in it I'd be wanting Chiefs just for her.
 
