Is Tank Abbott the best pure striker in UFC history?

Sure is.

tumblr_n8olqsiDPT1ry1rm7o1_400.gif
 
If James Irving got the right angle. Good luck.
 
Ares Black said:
I see you joined Sherdog a few weeks after I did. I have almost 83000 more posts than you in that time.

That makes sense, because I am very much a quantity over quality type poster. A volume poster. Weaponized posting cardio.
Click to expand...
Ares is the winner of many a unanimous decision on this forum
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

DiazSlap
Revisting Tank Abbott vs Don Frye from back in the day…
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
4K
NicholasJBasile
NicholasJBasile

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,547
Messages
55,832,729
Members
174,952
Latest member
dougstar17

Share this page

Back
Top