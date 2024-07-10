Is Tank Abbott the best pure striker in UFC history?

Downward Spiral
Thread title says it all. I think Tank runs through any modern Heavyweight with relative ease.
Quality over quantity, my dude. Like Tank.
Hahahaha. No. He’s basically a more limited Tuivasa
I mean Tuivasa got rocked by Greg Hardy, Tank might put him out.
No
Don't worry, there are plenty of tards out there living really kickass lives.I'm sorry to have to announce you this, but your shit seems to be all retarded
I see you joined Sherdog a few weeks after I did. I have almost 83000 more posts than you in that time.
Ares is the winner of many a unanimous decision on this forum
That makes sense, because I am very much a quantity over quality type poster. A volume poster. Weaponized posting cardio.