Is TAM a serious gym?

Their best fighters Song Yadong and Josh Emmett have hit their ceilings and having Danny Castillo/Chris Holdsworth as coaches is such a disadvantage against the best coaches.

They have love saying "nothing" to their opponent when their fighter is losing like tonight and when TJ crushed Cody, another fighter they ruined.
 
They are only serious about their annual calendar shoot

193-Ea-C6-Phh-Ew3s-HL-Rsuq-QIFWh-Kp-A4emb-URe-Js-Od-Wv-M-1.jpg
 
They are a well known gym in a talent rich state so they will always have a few solid guys. They are a good team but champs don’t come around every day.

Holdsworth is a pretty legit black belt. Him, Castillo, and Faber have all had experience at a high level, that is invaluable.
 
Every team has their waves of fighters that look solid but then a few average crop later. Emmett is 40 years old and shouldn't be even fighting right now and really only is because he has nukes. Song still has potential. Only a couple gyms really have championship level guys at all times.
 
Thought their advantage was a bevy of fighters all around the same size. So an abundance of training partners. I do agree they seem stagnate
 
Invaluable in what way? Being a great as either a trainer or coach would bring more to the table
 
Stable has thinned out no doubt

Faber runs a promotion I think, so they prob work building lower-level guys
 
TAM is a good gym generally but they can be inconsistent
 
They lost their sole purpose when Garbrandt has beaten Dominic Cruz
 
They are a good gym. They have a technical ceiling. Yadong isn't a good fit for them. He can be more than just a boxer wrestler. He should train somewhere else and spar with Alpha Male.
 
