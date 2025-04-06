Is TAM a serious gym?

Kaiokenrye24
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Oct 2, 2016
- Messages
- 5,586
- Reaction score
- 1,671
Their best fighters Song Yadong and Josh Emmett have hit their ceilings and having Danny Castillo/Chris Holdsworth as coaches is such a disadvantage against the best coaches.
They have love saying "nothing" to their opponent when their fighter is losing like tonight and when TJ crushed Cody, another fighter they ruined.
They have love saying "nothing" to their opponent when their fighter is losing like tonight and when TJ crushed Cody, another fighter they ruined.