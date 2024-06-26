  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Is Talbott vs Ghemmouri the most lopsided fight in UFC history?

Coming off a flawless victory against Cameron Saimann, undefeated Payton Talbott is fighting again this weekend against Yanis Ghemmouri.

Notably, from a betting line perpective, Talbott's odds are currently sitting at around -2000 on BetMGM, making him possibly the biggest betting favorite in UFC history.

A betting line like that is simply unheard of in the UFC, and speaks to the amount of hype surrounding Talbott.
 
He's up there. I think Alexander Romanov was the biggest favorite in UFC history at around -2500 vs Chase Sherman.
 
No, Ghemmouri isnt that bad. It's not more lopsided than Nickal Vs Woodburn for example (although I know the odds say different)
 
Ronda and Valentina have both been larger favorites than that, IIRC.

As far as talent-wise, James Toney vs. Randy Couture? Chad Mendes vs. Cody McKenzie?
 
