Is Talbott vs Ghemmouri the most lopsided fight in UFC history?

Coming off a flawless victory against Cameron Saimann, undefeated Payton Talbott is fighting again this weekend against Yanis Ghemmouri.



Notably, from a betting line perpective, Talbott's odds are currently sitting at around -2000 on BetMGM, making him possibly the biggest betting favorite in UFC history.



A betting line like that is simply unheard of in the UFC, and speaks to the amount of hype surrounding Talbott.