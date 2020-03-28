Is Switzerland still a tax haven?

BroRogan said: Still a tax haven in some regions if you live there. But that bank secrecy is not a big thing anymore. Since 2018 numbered Swiss bank accounts has officially come to a close as Switzerland began automatically sharing client data with tax authorities in dozens of other countries. Click to expand...

Pretty much this. The US cracked down extremely hard on Swiss banks that were laundering Americans' money, strongarmed them into deferred prosecution agreements, randomly arrested some Swiss bankers if they came on vacation to the US, etc. I believe they forced at least one 300+ year old Swiss bank out of business permanently. Kind of ironic given that America is a leading tax haven itself, just to citizens of other countries. (There's like zero transparency to set up a corporation in some states like Wyoming).Also, other European countries got tired of Switzerland stealing their tax dollars. Germany & France had undercover law enforcement literally stealing client lists from Swiss banks cloak and dagger style, then checking them against what their citizens declared. Germany was paying Swiss bankers to be moles, sell them client data, etc. Basically the developed world had enough of Switzerland's shit.There are so many ways to legally reduce your taxes now, I don't see reducing them a little bit more is worth actual prison time in actual prison