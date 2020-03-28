strebitel86
Jul 8, 2019
3,998
434
Is Switzerland still a tax haven for hiding money, like tax avoidance and money laundering?
Has Cayman Islands really overtaken Switzerland when it comes to banking secrecy?Cayman islands ftw
Probably not, but there are 158 banks on Grand Cayman island which is pretty impressive considering how tiny it is.Has Cayman Islands really overtaken Switzerland when it comes to banking secrecy?
How many flagsthere are tax havens all over the world, but its not cloak and daggers anymore. its tax optimization, not tax avoidance (the later is illegal). it also completely depends on the type of person or structure you are trying to mitigate tax liabilities for. there is no one size fits all.
this is a topic im pretty deeply involved in. I have researched it a lot and frequently discuss it with business relationships and some mastermind groups im in.
I have a very good tax setup that works for me in Asia.
How many flags
naa only the nouveau riche peasents go to Monaco. People with class stay in Switzerland or the insider tip Luxembourg.
Luxembourg > Switzerland
5 flag theory all day. I'm closer to 4 flags though as I have a lot of my assets in my residency flag also right now, but it works for me at least for now
Monaco has a sea which the others dont have. Dont be so quick to write it off
Your digits in net worth? Do we have a 7 or 8 figure baller here?
Salute. Guess it's not all chumps on this board. I was cursed with being born in the United States. Blessed with immigrant parents. +2 I consider the US flag a -2(honestly probably worse) so I guess I about broke even.5 flag theory all day. I'm closer to 4 flags though as I have a lot of my assets in my residency flag also right now, but it works for me at least for now
Salute. Guess it's not all chumps on this board. I was cursed with being born in the United States. Blessed with immigrant parents. +2 I consider the US flag a -2(honestly probably worse) so I guess I about broke even.
Still a tax haven in some regions if you live there. But that bank secrecy is not a big thing anymore. Since 2018 numbered Swiss bank accounts has officially come to a close as Switzerland began automatically sharing client data with tax authorities in dozens of other countries.
For example, I know alot of people from the US that are FEIE, so they stay out of the US for 330 days a year and are tax free up to 104k for personal tax
I have the double whammy of being based primarily in California. I plan on going full PT in the future.I have 3 passports, but I have tax and personal residency in a separate country to those 3.
US has some good tax strategies depending on your situation. For example, I know alot of people from the US that are FEIE, so they stay out of the US for 330 days a year and are tax free up to 104k for personal tax