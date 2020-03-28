Is Switzerland still a tax haven?

Is Switzerland still a tax haven for hiding money, like tax avoidance and money laundering?
 
Yes, but all the cool kids go to Monaco these days.
 
Cayman islands ftw
 
Shouldn't everyone at Sherdog know where to put their millions?
 
there are tax havens all over the world, but its not cloak and daggers anymore. its tax optimization, not tax avoidance (the later is illegal). it also completely depends on the type of person or structure you are trying to mitigate tax liabilities for. there is no one size fits all.

this is a topic im pretty deeply involved in. I have researched it a lot and frequently discuss it with business relationships and some mastermind groups im in.

I have a very good tax setup that works for me in Asia.
 
strebitel86 said:
Has Cayman Islands really overtaken Switzerland when it comes to banking secrecy?
Probably not, but there are 158 banks on Grand Cayman island which is pretty impressive considering how tiny it is.
 
Last edited:
Oeshon said:
How many flags
 
Still a tax haven in some regions if you live there. But that bank secrecy is not a big thing anymore. Since 2018 numbered Swiss bank accounts has officially come to a close as Switzerland began automatically sharing client data with tax authorities in dozens of other countries.
 
Zarate said:
naa only the nouveau riche peasents go to Monaco. People with class stay in Switzerland or the insider tip Luxembourg.

Luxembourg > Switzerland
Monaco has a sea which the others dont have. Dont be so quick to write it off
Oeshon said:
5 flag theory all day. I'm closer to 4 flags though as I have a lot of my assets in my residency flag also right now, but it works for me at least for now
Your digits in net worth? Do we have a 7 or 8 figure baller here?
 
Oceanmachine said:
Monaco has a sea which the others dont have. Dont be so quick to write it off


Your digits in net worth? Do we have a 7 or 8 figure baller here?
Probably a lot wealthier people than me on the forum but I'm a solid 7 figs. Corona is hurting me though
 
Oeshon said:
Salute. Guess it's not all chumps on this board. I was cursed with being born in the United States. Blessed with immigrant parents. +2 I consider the US flag a -2(honestly probably worse) so I guess I about broke even.
 
Also, TS. They disclose account info for any US citizens or EU citizens. So if you fall under that umbrella you wouldn't be able to take advantage of the private banking.
 
ithinktheymad said:
I have 3 passports, but I have tax and personal residency in a separate country to those 3.

US has some good tax strategies depending on your situation. For example, I know alot of people from the US that are FEIE, so they stay out of the US for 330 days a year and are tax free up to 104k for personal tax
 
BroRogan said:
Pretty much this. The US cracked down extremely hard on Swiss banks that were laundering Americans' money, strongarmed them into deferred prosecution agreements, randomly arrested some Swiss bankers if they came on vacation to the US, etc. I believe they forced at least one 300+ year old Swiss bank out of business permanently. Kind of ironic given that America is a leading tax haven itself, just to citizens of other countries. (There's like zero transparency to set up a corporation in some states like Wyoming).

Also, other European countries got tired of Switzerland stealing their tax dollars. Germany & France had undercover law enforcement literally stealing client lists from Swiss banks cloak and dagger style, then checking them against what their citizens declared. Germany was paying Swiss bankers to be moles, sell them client data, etc. Basically the developed world had enough of Switzerland's shit.

There are so many ways to legally reduce your taxes now, I don't see reducing them a little bit more is worth actual prison time in actual prison
 
Oeshon said:
I dunno dude, I've heard the IRS is absolutely brutal to expatriates. And you don't have a Congressman or Senator to advocate for you.

Just set up a corporation, pay yourself a minimal salary, and then occasionally pay yourself & your partners a distribution out of the profits. 15% rate on distributions. Or if your company gains enough value on paper, you can take loans out against it- not paying any taxes on the theoretical value of your company or the loan. This is how rich people do it
 
TeTe said:
This. Swiss banks are still somewhat of an advantage but the reporting laws that came out in the early 2000's basically killed the point of hiding money there.
 
Oeshon said:
I have the double whammy of being based primarily in California. I plan on going full PT in the future.

You can be flexible with your strategies with the Uncle Sam flag but you get no (legal) privacy then there's the penalty for dropping it.
 
