Is suicide an epidemic in the US?

True. I tried to fight till the end but the psychiatrist warned me and told me because she's a psychopath there's a strong chance when you try to do a medical intervention with her she'll freak out and ask for a divorce since psychopaths are unable to admit guilt or fault. Exactly what ended up happening.



Even the people I went to high school with are mostly divorced even if one of the spouses wasn't crazy. In the current generation it's becoming common at least in my area to where once the marriage gets a little boring or difficult then it's time to jump ship. Plays into the whole instant satisfaction feeling that people are addicted to. Alot of males in my situation would of just been like "this lady's crazy, I'm out gonna play golf and hang with friends have a nice life" the moment things got dicey