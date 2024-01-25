Is suicide an epidemic in the US?

MXZT
Odds of Dying - Injury Facts
Knowing the odds of dying is the first step in beating them. New 2021 data shows the risks from plane crashes, guns, falls and more.
injuryfacts.nsc.org
According to the link above. Suicide is 9th highest on the list.
Higher than motor vehicle accidents.
And I believe the US has the highest suicide rate among the First World Countries. Belgium is second highest among the First World Countries.
Do you think that's concerning?
My thoughts on it is that severe depression is something to be concerned with. You get all kinds of people from all walks of life, taking their life. So it's a very scary, it can happen to anyone, regardless how powerful, rich or famous you are.