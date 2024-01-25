Is suicide an epidemic in the US?

Is suicide an epidemic in the US?

  • Total voters
    22
MXZT

MXZT

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
30,358
Reaction score
39,040

Odds of Dying - Injury Facts

Knowing the odds of dying is the first step in beating them. New 2021 data shows the risks from plane crashes, guns, falls and more.
injuryfacts.nsc.org injuryfacts.nsc.org

According to the link above. Suicide is 9th highest on the list.

Higher than motor vehicle accidents.

Odds of dying.png


And I believe the US has the highest suicide rate among the First World Countries. Belgium is second highest among the First World Countries.

en.wikipedia.org

List of countries by suicide rate - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

Do you think that's concerning?

My thoughts on it is that severe depression is something to be concerned with. You get all kinds of people from all walks of life, taking their life. So it's a very scary, it can happen to anyone, regardless how powerful, rich or famous you are.
 
In 2021 they still had "Lockdowns" and businesses shut down because of the "Pandemic" so I wonder if the numbers were higher then or lower now.
 
Yes it's only getting worse. Anxiety, depression, and insecurity are all growing. People being emotionally disconnected as well.

Actually filing my divorce tonight (not a huge deal, no kids sold the house and paid off all debt) but the main reason for the divorce was my wife's depression and her having the personality traits of a psychopath.

Tried a medical intervention and the 2 psychiatrists I had lined up both told me it's becoming way more common in the last 10 years for these types of mental issues. Reasons they specified for it being more common are the obvious like lots of people having poor childhood upbringings, social media, and people becoming more self centered which stunts their ability to emotionally develop/connect with the real world.
 
Batjester said:
That actually seems a bit low, as sad as that sounds.


Those numbers seem suspect. No way do I have a 1 in 10 chance of dying of Covid.
Click to expand...

I think they mean it basically finishes you off. Like you're 94 years old, in a retirement home with a lot of infectious diseases, bacterial diseases around, at some point something does you in.
 
560ti said:
Yes it's only getting worse. Anxiety, depression, and insecurity are all growing. People being emotionally disconnected as well.

Actually filing my divorce tonight (not a huge deal, no kids sold the house and paid off all debt) but the main reason for the divorce was my wife's depression and her having the personality traits of a psychopath.

Tried a medical intervention and the 2 psychiatrists I had lined up both told me it's becoming way more common in the last 10 years for these types of mental issues. Reasons they specified for it being more common are the obvious like lots of people having poor childhood upbringings, social media, and people becoming more self centered which stunts their ability to emotionally develop/connect with the real world.
Click to expand...
Its kind of a trip but suicide rates were on a downward trend for most of the 20th century, but shot up significantly starting in the early 2010's. I'm guessing social media plays a big role along with being on the backend of the golden age economy of the 20th century and this generation to be the first to be worse off than their parents in a long time.
 
Last edited:
560ti said:
Yes it's only getting worse. Anxiety, depression, and insecurity are all growing. People being emotionally disconnected as well.

Actually filing my divorce tonight (not a huge deal, no kids sold the house and paid off all debt) but the main reason for the divorce was my wife's depression and her having the personality traits of a psychopath.

Tried a medical intervention and the 2 psychiatrists I had lined up both told me it's becoming way more common in the last 10 years for these types of mental issues. Reasons they specified for it being more common are the obvious like lots of people having poor childhood upbringings, social media, and people becoming more self centered which stunts their ability to emotionally develop/connect with the real world.
Click to expand...
They really need to amend that, till death do us part, part.

Should come with an asterisk with a full page of footnotes.
 
syct23 said:
They really need to amend that, till death do us part, part.

Should come with an asterisk with a full page of footnotes.
Click to expand...
True. I tried to fight till the end but the psychiatrist warned me and told me because she's a psychopath there's a strong chance when you try to do a medical intervention with her she'll freak out and ask for a divorce since psychopaths are unable to admit guilt or fault. Exactly what ended up happening.

Even the people I went to high school with are mostly divorced even if one of the spouses wasn't crazy. In the current generation it's becoming common at least in my area to where once the marriage gets a little boring or difficult then it's time to jump ship. Plays into the whole instant satisfaction feeling that people are addicted to. Alot of males in my situation would of just been like "this lady's crazy, I'm out gonna play golf and hang with friends have a nice life" the moment things got dicey
 
MXZT said:

Odds of Dying - Injury Facts

Knowing the odds of dying is the first step in beating them. New 2021 data shows the risks from plane crashes, guns, falls and more.
injuryfacts.nsc.org injuryfacts.nsc.org

According to the link above. Suicide is 9th highest on the list.

Higher than motor vehicle accidents.

View attachment 1025878


And I believe the US has the highest suicide rate among the First World Countries. Belgium is second highest among the First World Countries.

en.wikipedia.org

List of countries by suicide rate - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

Do you think that's concerning?

My thoughts on it is that severe depression is something to be concerned with. You get all kinds of people from all walks of life, taking their life. So it's a very scary, it can happen to anyone, regardless how powerful, rich or famous you are.
Click to expand...
I would have guessed South Korea or Japan being the #1 First world country.

Has the US suicide dramatically increased in recent years?
 
560ti said:
True. I tried to fight till the end but the psychiatrist warned me and told me because she's a psychopath there's a strong chance when you try to do a medical intervention with her she'll freak out and ask for a divorce since psychopaths are unable to admit guilt or fault. Exactly what ended up happening.

Even the people I went to high school with are mostly divorced even if one of the spouses wasn't crazy. In the current generation it's becoming common at least in my area to where once the marriage gets a little boring or difficult then it's time to jump ship. Plays into the whole instant satisfaction feeling that people are addicted to. Alot of males in my situation would of just been like "this lady's crazy, I'm out gonna play golf and hang with friends have a nice life" the moment things got dicey
Click to expand...
That’s gnarly and sucks my man.

Real question,

Did you request a doctors letter of recommendation on that, for court documents?
 
MXZT said:

Odds of Dying - Injury Facts

Knowing the odds of dying is the first step in beating them. New 2021 data shows the risks from plane crashes, guns, falls and more.
injuryfacts.nsc.org injuryfacts.nsc.org

According to the link above. Suicide is 9th highest on the list.

Higher than motor vehicle accidents.

View attachment 1025878


And I believe the US has the highest suicide rate among the First World Countries. Belgium is second highest among the First World Countries.

en.wikipedia.org

List of countries by suicide rate - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

Do you think that's concerning?

My thoughts on it is that severe depression is something to be concerned with. You get all kinds of people from all walks of life, taking their life. So it's a very scary, it can happen to anyone, regardless how powerful, rich or famous you are.
Click to expand...
Time and again, statistics have shown that access to lethal means is the highest predictor of suicide. Without that, the emotions may pass and the intent often goes away without action and the person recovers.
Having widespread access to firearms combined with increased mental health issues means this problem will never go away and will always be bad particularly in the US.
 
I recall South Korea being pretty bad. Impossible beauty standards, stressful work environment, competitive education system.
 
Yes it is. People so often now compare themselves to others based on false assumptions and sometimes outright lies due to social media fakery. It is sad to see, and I do not see it getting better anytime soon. Many overdoses are actually suicides too, and they go under-reported because they cannot be 100% sure, though it happens a lot. Go to an NA or AA meeting, and you will most likely hear those stories first hand.

I myself have struggled with those thoughts, and many folks I talk to have also struggled with it. Sometimes attempting, and others, quite unfortunately, succeeding in those attempts.
 
560ti said:
True. I tried to fight till the end but the psychiatrist warned me and told me because she's a psychopath there's a strong chance when you try to do a medical intervention with her she'll freak out and ask for a divorce since psychopaths are unable to admit guilt or fault. Exactly what ended up happening.

Even the people I went to high school with are mostly divorced even if one of the spouses wasn't crazy. In the current generation it's becoming common at least in my area to where once the marriage gets a little boring or difficult then it's time to jump ship. Plays into the whole instant satisfaction feeling that people are addicted to. Alot of males in my situation would of just been like "this lady's crazy, I'm out gonna play golf and hang with friends have a nice life" the moment things got dicey
Click to expand...
Bummer. Sorry to hear you going through this. I hope it all works out for you in the end though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MXZT
  • Poll
Is it luck, which country you are born and you grow up in?
2 3
Replies
49
Views
1K
ObsoleteSoul
ObsoleteSoul

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,050
Messages
54,971,104
Members
174,534
Latest member
Trainedobserver

Share this page

Back
Top