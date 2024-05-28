Is Stipe overrated?

andgonsil
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- May 26, 2021
- Messages
- 933
- Reaction score
- 1,662
His best accomplishment is surviving 5 rounds against Ngannou
And Francis lost because he was gassed
Once Stipe was figured out, he was demolished (second fight)
How weak his punch is? Francis ate the best Sitpe's shots smiling, but almost fell unconscious when Joshua barely touched him
Today Stipe is moving like 60 yo Hollyfield
