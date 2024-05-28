Is Stipe overrated?

His best accomplishment is surviving 5 rounds against Ngannou

And Francis lost because he was gassed

Once Stipe was figured out, he was demolished (second fight)

How weak his punch is? Francis ate the best Sitpe's shots smiling, but almost fell unconscious when Joshua barely touched him

Today Stipe is moving like 60 yo Hollyfield
 
Overrated? Dude’s the best UFC hw of all time.
 
He's definitely overrated now by Jon Jones.

But you never know in a fight, how he can just figure out a way to win. Anything can happen.

Also he's definitely not overrated overall, he's one of the best MMA HW to ever compete.
 
Overrated in the sense that a good amount of UFC stans and Jon Jones fanboys think he's the best HW of all time. Minus that Stipe is a great fighter.
 
I feel like some UFC heavyweights reached higher peaks or similar but Stipe had a successful run till the end where other dudes like JDS or Cain went out badly. He stuck around for a long time and had success.
 
