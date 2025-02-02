Is Sport Karate the next evolution of UFC stand-up?

Intermission
An old, sluggish freestyle Brit ran circles on a young kickboxing based fighter who didn't even try to throw hands. How many strikes did Bullet actually land?
MVP is a far cry from Olympic Karate so maybe we are seeing the future right now? This wasn't a contest.
Has MVP ever lost a striking contest on points in MMA?
