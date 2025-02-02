  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Is Sport Karate the next evolution of UFC stand-up?

Intermission

Intermission

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Nov 2, 2024
Messages
1,179
Reaction score
743
An old, sluggish freestyle Brit ran circles on a young kickboxing based fighter who didn't even try to throw hands. How many strikes did Bullet actually land?

MVP is a far cry from Olympic Karate so maybe we are seeing the future right now? This wasn't a contest.

Has MVP ever lost a striking contest on points in MMA?
 
The guy who beat Adesanya yesterday would have been an interesting Clash of Sport Karate vs Boxing.
 
I don't know that "sluggish" is a word I would use to describe MVP.
 
Intermission said:
Machida was traditional. Sport Karate is more dynamic. It's supposed to be executed with perfect form and respect. But anyway, a variant of what MVP does
Click to expand...

I can't really see MMA fighters being that good at sports karate in general, but I'd welcome more experienced exponents into the fold.
 
No friggen way


Been tried many times various forms

Does not sell I don’t care if Bruce Lee is involved
 
Karate has always been the best strking base just loses to Muy Thai cuz of the emphasis on leg kicks and the wide stance of the Karateka. The majority of really good kickboxers have a karate background and it's been used often in UFC I.E Conor Mcgregor, Henry Cejudo, Machida, GSP, Lidell, MVP, Thompson, ETC
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,659
Messages
56,846,001
Members
175,428
Latest member
mogul

Share this page

Back
Top