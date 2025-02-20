  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Is smoking actually bad?

I don't think anyone has ever looked into it, nor are there any plans to do so.
 
Some guys manage, but doesnt make it a good fuckin idea.

Some guys have fought with a toothpick, dont mean everyone can or should.
 
how is this dog shit allowed to sit in the UFC discussion.....
fucking white belt threads
BAN!!!!!!!!!
 
WelcometoHell said:
You got Carlos Prates doing what he does

Starting to question what I'd been taught about smoking
Sakuraba smoked 2 packs a day and still had tremendous cardio and made the Gracies say no mas after a 90 minute beatdown

Smoking also gives you more flexibility. Shinya Aoki is also a heavy smoker (just listen to his interview and hear his voice), and his joints are like rubber

If you can combine smoking with alcohol, you can be a muay Thai champion and beat up a bunch of wanna be human cawkfightera

 
Smoking is great for you. It actually cures cancer instead of causing it; a lot of people, don't know that.
 
It's bad for cardio and especially bad for overall health. Why are white belts allowed to make threads in this sub with less than a certain amount of posts again? Sorry OP but this is a dumb thread.
 
