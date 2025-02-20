Is smoking actually bad?

WelcometoHell
You got Carlos Prates doing what he does
yeahI don't think anyone has ever looked into it, nor are there any plans to do so.
Yeah, smokin's great. All my kids smoke since they were 3, it kills headlice and stops them from vaping.
Sakuraba smoked 2 packs a day and still had tremendous cardio and made the Gracies say no mas after a 90 minute beatdown
Niccolino Loche as well. Guy used to smoke cigs in between rounds, the madmanJust look at Ricardo Mayorga