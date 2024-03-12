Is Shogun rua the lhw goat without any asterisk?

Preston broadus
Was there anyone better than prime shogun at lhw who wasn't on peds or trt?
He's definitely up there in terms of accomplishments
But head to head I think DC beats him
Well, Jones obviously put an extreme beating on Shogun and had competitive fights with DC.
So going by a bit of MMA math, DC beats Shogun relatively easily.
DCs overall career is better than Shoguns but Shoguns LHW career is better than DCs LHW career.
goat is being used too loosely in mma, no other sports have different names pop up in threads daily claiming goats
there should technically only be 1 goat, with 2-3 potential candidates for contention. that's what make the phrase "greatest of all time" special
having so many fighters claim goats only make the sport look amateur
Other sports like football have different positions though so it's not that far off from weight classes. Probably actually easier to compare fighters at different weights than it is to compare a quarterback to a defensive lineman or linebacker or whateverWell, MMA has weight classes, which i.e. football or soccer doesn't. So obviously there are gonna be more potential GOAT's in MMA.