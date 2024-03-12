Is Shogun rua the lhw goat without any asterisk?

goat is being used too loosely in mma, no other sports have different names pop up in threads daily claiming goats

there should technically only be 1 goat, with 2-3 potential candidates for contention. that's what make the phrase "greatest of all time" special

having so many fighters claim goats only make the sport look amateur
 
OLD RED said:
DCs overall career is better than Shoguns but Shoguns LHW career is better than DCs LHW career.
Yeah, but the OP reads: "Was there anyone better than prime shogun?"

Which I took as "better in a fight between the two" - not as in "had the better carreer at LHW".
 
AdamWarlock said:
goat is being used too loosely in mma, no other sports have different names pop up in threads daily claiming goats

there should technically only be 1 goat, with 2-3 potential candidates for contention. that's what make the phrase "greatest of all time" special

having so many fighters claim goats only make the sport look amateur
Well, MMA has weight classes, which i.e. football or soccer doesn't. So obviously there are gonna be more potential GOAT's in MMA.
 
I thought Shogun was the GOAT LHW before Jones showed up. I'm assuming we're saying Jones does not count, even though he did beat Shogun's ass pretty badly, and certainly was not popped for drugs

I would say Cormier is the 2nd best LHW of all time, and Rua is third. Head to head, I would favor Cormier by decision.
 


2005 Shogun was a supernova, he didn't have reach advantage, size advantage, he wasn't a roid head, but he still ran through his competition via stomps & soccer kicks.

tumblr_owyrwsn9bi1qd4esao1_500.giftumblr_owyrwsn9bi1qd4esao1_500.gif
Shogun GIFs - Get the best gif on GIFERShogun GIFs - Get the best gif on GIFER
UFC Fight Night 26 complete fighter breakdown, Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua edition - MMAmania.comUFC Fight Night 26 complete fighter breakdown, Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua edition - MMAmania.com
He's the only 205 guy who's been the best LHW in MMA on 2 separate occasions.
When he won the PRIDE GP, and a few years later, when he healed his injury and beat the invincible undefeated RYOTO by decision & by KO.

Shogun is on the same list as GSP, Gomi or Fedor. Natty warriors without massive weight/height/reach advantages over the rest of their divisions, and they still made it to the top. The MMA Injury Bug: Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua - MMAOddsBreakerThe MMA Injury Bug: Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua - MMAOddsBreaker

WAR SHOGUN RUA
UFN 33: Mauricio Rua vs. James Te HunaUFN 33: Mauricio Rua vs. James Te Huna
Technique Recap: Jessamyn Duke, Nate Diaz, Shogun RuaTechnique Recap: Jessamyn Duke, Nate Diaz, Shogun Rua
 

loisestrad said:
Well, MMA has weight classes, which i.e. football or soccer doesn't. So obviously there are gonna be more potential GOAT's in MMA.
Other sports like football have different positions though so it's not that far off from weight classes. Probably actually easier to compare fighters at different weights than it is to compare a quarterback to a defensive lineman or linebacker or whatever
 
Shogun is not a GOAT, Legend for sure but not a Goat,
and didnt he get chocked tf out by forrest or am i buggin. too lazy to check.
listing anyone aside from jon jones as GOAT is tricky
but i do know that The best light heavy weights of all time are
JON JONES
DC
ANTHONY RUMBLE JOHNSON

Nobody in any era in the 205 beats those 3 at their Peak.
And i dare anybody to say otherwise. Tell me who beats peak 205 rumble johnson
aside from DC and jones.......exactly.....
 
