Is Shogun rua the lhw goat without any asterisk?

2005 Shogun was a supernova, he didn't have reach advantage, size advantage, he wasn't a roid head, but he still ran through his competition via stomps & soccer kicks.He's the only 205 guy who's been the best LHW in MMA on 2 separate occasions.When he won the PRIDE GP, and a few years later, when he healed his injury and beat the invincible undefeated RYOTO by decision & by KO.Shogun is on the same list as GSP, Gomi or Fedor. Natty warriors without massive weight/height/reach advantages over the rest of their divisions, and they still made it to the top. WAR SHOGUN RUA