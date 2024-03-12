Is Shogun rua the lhw goat without any asterisk?

Shogun is not a GOAT, Legend for sure but not a Goat,

and didnt he get chocked tf out by forrest or am i buggin. too lazy to check.

listing anyone aside from jon jones as GOAT is tricky

but i do know that The best light heavy weights of all time are

JON JONES

DC

ANTHONY RUMBLE JOHNSON



Nobody in any era in the 205 beats those 3 at their Peak.

And i dare anybody to say otherwise. Tell me who beats peak 205 rumble johnson

aside from DC and jones.......exactly.....