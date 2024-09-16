Is Shevchenko out of her prime?

Mix-Collage-07-Apr-2024-04-40-PM-7506-1.jpg


A 36 year old Valentina Shevchenko just won her belt back against a woman supposedly in her prime..
At this point in her career I do think shes a bit over the hill in terms of age and athleticism.
I am looking forward to seeing Shev's career and how it will progress over the next few years. Going to be interesting to see if and when she gets defeated and how.
As fans we are truly lucky to be able to see such talent on display.
 
Her physical prime is over but she is fighting smarter so her prime as a fighter isn't over.
 
I would believe her prime was 32/33 years old. So yes.
 
No, it's just that Alexa is a rather bad match-up f8r her and she didn't fight smart against Taila. Those are the reasons why she lost, not because she has started to get rusty.
 
Valentina's timing is bit off when it comes to striking. Her go to for her past few fights is to take the fight to the ground. Her wrestling technique isn't great but she is strong enough to force the takedown.
 
Yes she's out of her prime, the fight vs. Andrade was the last time we saw her at full speed & strength. She was already slowing down a touch in the Lauren Murphy fight and things haven't gotten any better since then. Thing is she started with a huge advantage in speed & skill over her competition, and since she has strong fundamentals she's likely to have an Aldo-like tail end to her career where she remains competitive well past her best days.
 
She didn't look like she was missing a step. She's fighting smarter and is well rounded. A grappling heavy approach might not be entertaining but it's a smart move for older fighters. Especially when the division only has one legit wrestler.
 
Funny enough, male wrestlers tend to switch to becoming strikers as they leave their physical prime as wrestling is really tough on the body but Val seems to have done the opposite.

Probably related to her naturally being stronger than most other ladies there regardless of age.
 
Of course. She's 36 at 125 and has been competing in combat sports for over 2 decades. Her striking is not as effective as it once was. It can't be a coincidence that prior to Grasso she arguably lost to Santos and then did lose. She fought a safe fight on Saturday and took no risks.
 
Yes IMO. People confuse "out of your prime" with "at the end of your career" which are not the same thing. She's still an effective, high level fighter but I think she's no longer at her absolute peak. If a career has 5 stages, she's at a solid stage 4 atm
 
