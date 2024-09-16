Is Shevchenko out of her prime?

A 36 year old Valentina Shevchenko just won her belt back against a woman supposedly in her prime..At this point in her career I do think shes a bit over the hill in terms of age and athleticism.I am looking forward to seeing Shev's career and how it will progress over the next few years. Going to be interesting to see if and when she gets defeated and how.As fans we are truly lucky to be able to see such talent on display.