Social Is sherdog a tougher community than others?

PBAC

PBAC

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
May 15, 2022
Messages
5,459
Reaction score
4,593
So places like mmajunkie etc tend to consider this an immature trollish foru, and over all i find their speech control to be much stricter. On tiktok some pretty meek mesaages get flagged by the a.i for example i said someone didnt know shit about how british politics works and it was flagged as bullying. I know reddit is far stricter due to the karma system even though they allow suicide tip groups but not light flaming.

So is this sort of a ghetto vs others or is this place par the course in terms of the kind of ex̌changes allowed? Are we basically a ghetto?
 
I think it was when a few mods would hit you with infractions or bans as soon as you criticized a fighter, they liked in any way, but it's gotten better IMO. One place I used to visit frequently was IGN but it has turned into a true shit show.
 
Sherdog is one of very few places where freedom of expression still exists, for the most part. It's rare nowadays to find a forum where you can see different opinions. This is why Sherdog is GOAT

<{UberTS}>
 
I still think this is best forum online, i cant come up with a better one atleast(not counting wild west thats 4chan)
 
The sigs at the bottom of every post make this place feel like its filled with schizophrenics.

Every post looks fuckin nuts.
 
Taking into account the average height, muscle mass and training I'd say we're one of the tougher message boards out there.
 
