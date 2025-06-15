Is Shavkat still in front of the line for a title shot?

Unfortunately for him belal pulled out of the fight last second (imo belal ducked) and shavkat beat ian garry instead in kind of a disappointing fight.



Since then he has been injured and I think his stock has fallen a lot.



He is currently behind Islam - tier 1.

Will be behind the winner of belal vs Usman for next title shot - as UFC ideally hopes usman wins and they can cash in on him once more. TIER 2



I think he is int he same rank as Brady right now and really activity will be the differentiator on whose ahead for a title shot. TIER 3



Ian Garry, Buckley and Leroy Edwards I think make TIER 4.



So I think his stock has fallen greatly since belal ducked him and the injury cooled down his activity and momentum - basically going from Tier 1 to Tier 3. If he doesn't fight at all this year he falls to Tier 4.