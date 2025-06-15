Is Shavkat still in front of the line for a title shot?

ArtardFiesta

ArtardFiesta

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Oct 20, 2021
Messages
2,053
Reaction score
4,927
Unfortunately for him belal pulled out of the fight last second (imo belal ducked) and shavkat beat ian garry instead in kind of a disappointing fight.

Since then he has been injured and I think his stock has fallen a lot.

He is currently behind Islam - tier 1.
Will be behind the winner of belal vs Usman for next title shot - as UFC ideally hopes usman wins and they can cash in on him once more. TIER 2

I think he is int he same rank as Brady right now and really activity will be the differentiator on whose ahead for a title shot. TIER 3

Ian Garry, Buckley and Leroy Edwards I think make TIER 4.

So I think his stock has fallen greatly since belal ducked him and the injury cooled down his activity and momentum - basically going from Tier 1 to Tier 3. If he doesn't fight at all this year he falls to Tier 4.
 
Hard to say because he's out the entire year and the soonest he'll fight again is early 2026. I think he may need another fight to regain his #1 contender status. Also, depends on what happens the rest of the year. Usman just made a big move and is a contender again, Brady is up there and he will likely fight again this year.
 
Probably not. Not that it's never happened before, but unless the division is dry, being out with injury that long and an uncertain date for recovery usually takes another fight to reclaim your spot. Plus his last fight was a win but wasn't that impressive and showed a little weakness in the wrestling. He'll probably come back to another title eliminator.
 
Clark Rogers said:
No way Usman should be ready for a title eliminator, IMO
Click to expand...
Why not? He beat one of the most dangerous guys in this division. Who else deserves a title eliminator more at the moment? Garry who just had one against Shavkat and lost? Sean Brady? He's the only one aside from Usman who is deserving for beating Edwards but I put Usman over Brady because Buckley was a much harder fight than Edwards.
 
CatchtheseHands said:
Why not? He beat one of the most dangerous guys in this division. Who else deserves a title eliminator more at the moment? Garry who just had one against Shavkat and lost? Sean Brady? He's the only one aside from Usman who is deserving for beating Edwards but I put Usman over Brady because Buckley was a much harder fight than Edwards.
Click to expand...
y’all always do this whoever wins the latest fight

He’s on a one fight win streak

The title fight after JDM Islam doesn’t involve usman.. period

brady and shav or Brady and Ian are fighting for the next shot. Let’s keep it a buck
 
His career would be so much further ahead if he fought more. People keep forgetting him because he fights so sparingly.
 
The recent photo of Shavkat says it won't be for a while. The dude lost a lot of mass.

1000014943.jpg
 
Shavkat is out til 2026, no?

& No fucking way Usman deserves a title eliminator after being 1-3 in his last 4 fights.

Brady vs Ian Garry should be for the winner of JDM/Islam.
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
y’all always do this whoever wins the latest fight

He’s on a one fight win streak

The title fight after JDM Islam doesn’t involve usman.. period

brady and shav or Brady and Ian are fighting for the next shot. Let’s keep it a buck
Click to expand...
LOL Ian Garry just had a title eliminator with Shavkat one fight ago and lost. He comes back to beat a #13 guy who had him in trouble in the 5th and now all of a sudden Garry is deserving of a title eliminator again? Give me a break dude. You are saying that "We always do this whoever wins the latest fight" are you not doing this with Garry? You're being a hypocrite the dude is riding a 1 fight win streak too over a lesser opponent.

{<jordan}
 
CieloLuce said:
The recent photo of Shavkat says it won't be for a while. The dude lost a lot of mass.

View attachment 1099540
Click to expand...
Was about to post this, he apparently just started going back to the gym and looks like he's in his 40's now physically. I get he won't immediately be back to fighting shape, but this is very concerning. I used to think of course he deserves it, but now I might think he needs a warmup. His injury might have been major.
 
Shavkat is undependable and WW is by far the most stacked division right now so probably not. Brady looks like the man in line for the next TS and the longer Shav is out, the more fighters are going to be leapfrogging him in the title picture.

Fans are so used to divisions moving slowly and having hardly any real contenders. Welterweight isn't that. The top 8 is a shark tank.
 
Yeah hopefully he is next for Islam once Islam whoops JDM
 
CatchtheseHands said:
LOL Ian Garry just had a title eliminator with Shavkat one fight ago and lost. He comes back to beat a #13 guy who had him in trouble in the 5th and now all of a sudden Garry is deserving of a title eliminator again? Give me a break dude. You are saying that "We always do this whoever wins the latest fight" are you not doing this with Garry? You're being a hypocrite the dude is riding a 1 fight win streak too over a lesser opponent.

{<jordan}
Click to expand...
You know what? Youve swayed me. I forgot usman is already ranked higher than Ian. And fuck Ian. And also Usman vs Brady would be a crazy, crazy matchup

Book that motherfucker
 
CatchtheseHands said:
LOL Ian Garry just had a title eliminator with Shavkat one fight ago and lost. He comes back to beat a #13 guy who had him in trouble in the 5th and now all of a sudden Garry is deserving of a title eliminator again? Give me a break dude. You are saying that "We always do this whoever wins the latest fight" are you not doing this with Garry? You're being a hypocrite the dude is riding a 1 fight win streak too over a lesser opponent.

{<jordan}
Click to expand...
Ian's stock rose even with that loss tho.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Why is everyone acting as if Shavkat Rakhmonov retired in the WW division and want to Jump over him (Garry, Buckley, Belal, Usman, Brady, Mackhachev)
2
Replies
37
Views
1K
TRYHARD 2001
TRYHARD 2001
Luffy
Islam at 170 sounds nice IMO (Shavkat vs Islam)
2
Replies
31
Views
967
Luffy
Luffy
RockyLockridge
Buckley deserves a title eliminator
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
BowserJr
BowserJr
ExitLUPin
Who is gonna get the shot at the Jack and Islam winner?
Replies
18
Views
268
ExitLUPin
ExitLUPin
ExitLUPin
Ian VS Prates was a bad showing for UFC WW..... It showed most of the best WWs aren't in UFC right now
2 3
Replies
54
Views
2K
RulesForTheeButNotForMe
R

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,822
Messages
57,430,948
Members
175,704
Latest member
Brôk boi

Share this page

Back
Top