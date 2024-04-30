Is Shavkat overhyped?

I'm guessing that Shavkat is hyped to be the next WW champion. If that's the case, then no, he's not overhyped. If he is hyped to be the GOAT WW, then yes, he would be overhyped.



If it is the former, then no, he's not overhyped because he's a fighter who is 29 years old, 18-0 with 18 finishes, 6-0 in the UFC, with wins over 3 UFC mid level guys, and 3 top 15 contenders, including a finish over Stephen Thompson. You doubt you can find anyone else with a similar resume at this point in their career. The closest would be Khabib, Jon Jones and Khamzat. Except Shavkat had all finishes while Khabib, Jones and Khamzat had some decisions. I believe they didn't have 3 wins over top 15 guys by their 6th fight either.



There were plenty of undefeated prospects in the UFC before, but I can't think of one who had 3 finishes over top 15 guys.