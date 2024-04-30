Is Shavkat overhyped?

blaseblase
He's being treated as the boogeyman of the welterweight division, the guy whose going to take the belt and run the division. But imo his last two fights have revealed two flaws in his current skill set.
1. His offensive takedown game is average. He struggled against Neal. And while he did eventually get Wonderboy down in the second, a high level wrestler should have manhandled Wonderboy from the opening round.
2. His striking defense is pretty poor. He's very easy to hit. He's showing a great chin but the fact he's getting hit like that is not a great sign for career longevity.
Don't get me wrong, he's an amazing talent and that perfect finishing rate is insane. But I don't see the guy who fought Geoff Neal beating Leon Edwards. Leon is the better striker and has already handled the two best wrestlers in the division. I'm rooting for Shavkat as Leon is fairly boring to watch but I wouldn't favor him as of now.
