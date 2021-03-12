Is Shane Carwin Wes Watson?

Shishio said: Wes Watson seems like he'd be way too intense to ever hang around lol....also all of that quote should be caps locked lol Click to expand...

He's on permanent situational alertness. Everything in a normal life outside the pin is now how to survive without getting your shit pushed in. For as hyper as he is, he's super focused in his delivery. He doesn't stutter, forget words, start going ummm or uhhh. He gets his point across clear. I enjoy his vids, can make 8 minutes go by fast.