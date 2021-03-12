Is Shane Carwin Wes Watson?

Rockapotomuss

Rockapotomuss

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Oct 18, 2014
Messages
3,422
Reaction score
1,184
shane_carwin_ufc.jpg

wes-watson.jpg

Shane-Carwin-Pic.jpg

1*ih_4T7eX5_xlsyQkYb79rA.jpeg
 
Fahcough said:
I can hear Wes's picture. Now I wanna take my amino pill and eat chicken on the bone with 100 pullups
Click to expand...

Wes Watson seems like he'd be way too intense to ever hang around lol....also all of that quote should be caps locked lol
 
Wes was ok when he first was a guest on Big Herc's channel, but his own channel is so repetitive.

His answer to everything is to "just fuckin work out!" and it's clear he's roided to the gills.
 
Shishio said:
Wes Watson seems like he'd be way too intense to ever hang around lol....also all of that quote should be caps locked lol
Click to expand...
He's on permanent situational alertness. Everything in a normal life outside the pin is now how to survive without getting your shit pushed in. For as hyper as he is, he's super focused in his delivery. He doesn't stutter, forget words, start going ummm or uhhh. He gets his point across clear. I enjoy his vids, can make 8 minutes go by fast.
 
Fahcough said:
He's on permanent situational alertness. Everything in a normal life outside the pin is now how to survive without getting your shit pushed in. For as hyper as he is, he's super focused in his delivery. He doesn't stutter, forget words, start going ummm or uhhh. He gets his point across clear. I enjoy his vids, can make 8 minutes go by fast.
Click to expand...
The man is certainly a picture of mental discipline, if nothing else.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
Media Dana White is helping Shane Carwin. Schwab cries for what happened to Carwin.
5 6 7
Replies
123
Views
6K
sverre054
sverre054

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,534
Messages
56,720,861
Members
175,376
Latest member
aman07

Share this page

Back
Top