Is Shane Carwin Wes Watson?

Shane Carwin cut more height after retirementWes Watson is like 5'7"
I can hear Wes's picture. Now I wanna take my amino pill and eat chicken on the bone with 100 pullups
Wes Watson is one of the biggest bullshitters on youtubeWes Watson seems like he'd be way too intense to ever hang around lol....also all of that quote should be caps locked lol
He's on permanent situational alertness. Everything in a normal life outside the pin is now how to survive without getting your shit pushed in. For as hyper as he is, he's super focused in his delivery. He doesn't stutter, forget words, start going ummm or uhhh. He gets his point across clear. I enjoy his vids, can make 8 minutes go by fast.Wes Watson seems like he'd be way too intense to ever hang around lol....also all of that quote should be caps locked lol
The man is certainly a picture of mental discipline, if nothing else.He's on permanent situational alertness. Everything in a normal life outside the pin is now how to survive without getting your shit pushed in. For as hyper as he is, he's super focused in his delivery. He doesn't stutter, forget words, start going ummm or uhhh. He gets his point across clear. I enjoy his vids, can make 8 minutes go by fast.
"Chicken on the bone with 100 pullups" sounds like some fancy restaurant dish.I can hear Wes's picture. Now I wanna take my amino pill and eat chicken on the bone with 100 pullups