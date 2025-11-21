Is Saturday night the best time to watch a fight

I prefer for the fight to be at night so I can get drunk and then fall asleep. But I’m on the East Coast of the US and the main event doesn’t come on until midnight. Since I’m getting older, it’s becoming really hard for me to stay awake. Especially when I start drinking at 2 PM.
 
Randy Fandy Fo Fanders said:
east coast is ok
Randy Fandy Fo Fanders said:
am constantly falling asleep
East coast too and I’m falling asleep constantly during the main events
 
for me the fights in the mornings / early afternoons just don't feel right, kinda breaks my rhythm. then again the 10 pm starts are too late - i'd say 8 or 9 pm is the sweet spot.
 
remember when traveled back in time to Ancient Egypt? He was seeking the answer to whether Saturdays were truly the best time to watch a fight The Egyptians made this image from when came to visit
 
Mcnugget said:
I wake up Saturday mornings super fresh and like ready to clean my house workout and watch fights in the background drink coffee text my gramma check on her ya know

Maybe even Sunday before football


Maybe even Sunday before football
Are you talking about prerecorded events? It doesn't bother you if the results are spoiled, or are you ultra cautious about that?
 
Mcnugget said:
I wake up Saturday mornings super fresh and like ready to clean my house workout and watch fights in the background drink coffee text my gramma check on her ya know

Maybe even Sunday before football


Maybe even Sunday before football
I don't clean my house or workout on the weekends and all my grandparents are dead. I agree with the coffee part though, but i'm a sober recovered alcoholic.

It sounds like you are referring to live events. If it is something important I usually avoid spoilers and watch early sunday morning with the coffee. Usually this does not include fight nights which I normally just read SHerdog PBP and will maybe faast forward through some of it Sunday morning.

This card is probably good enoguh for me to avoid spoilers and watch it saturday night or sunday morning though.
 
Luthien said:
remember when traveled back in time to Ancient Egypt? He was seeking the answer to whether Saturdays were truly the best time to watch a fight The Egyptians made this image from when came to visit
Yup I do remember, that was a time in world history shortly after the Dinosaur period... and we all know what happened during that time with our little sweety pie
 
