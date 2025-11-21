Is Saturday night the best time to watch a fight

I prefer for the fight to be at night so I can get drunk and then fall asleep. But I’m on the East Coast of the US and the main event doesn’t come on until midnight. Since I’m getting older, it’s becoming really hard for me to stay awake. Especially when I start drinking at 2 PMeast coast is ok
am constantly falling asleep
That's good also.For most cards replay on Sunday is the way to watch for me. I need to be able to skip some fights.
I prefer for the fight to be at night so I can get drunk and then fall asleep. But I’m on the East Coast of the US and the main event doesn’t come on until midnight. Since I’m getting older, it’s becoming really hard for me to stay awake. Especially when I start drinking at 2 PM.
ftfyFor most cards replay on Sunday is the way to watch for me. I need to be able to skip WMMA
Are you talking about prerecorded events? It doesn't bother you if the results are spoiled, or are you ultra cautious about that?I wake up Saturday mornings super fresh and like ready to clean my house workout and watch fights in the background drink coffee text my gramma check on her ya know
Maybe even Sunday before football
I don't clean my house or workout on the weekends and all my grandparents are dead. I agree with the coffee part though, but i'm a sober recovered alcoholic.I wake up Saturday mornings super fresh and like ready to clean my house workout and watch fights in the background drink coffee text my gramma check on her ya know
Maybe even Sunday before football
Yup I do remember, that was a time in world history shortly after the Dinosaur period... and we all know what happened during that time with our little sweety pie @BroRogan
@HI SCOTT NEWMAN remember when @BroRogan traveled back in time to Ancient Egypt? He was seeking the answer to whether Saturdays were truly the best time to watch a fightThe Egyptians made this image from when @BroRogan came to visit