Is Sarah Jessica Parker attractive?

Is she?

I don't think she is. But my sister in law was in town, from New York, a couple weeks ago. She insisted that SJP was attractive. I told her that she looks like a horse, and that only women find her attractive and not men. She insisted that in New York she is considered good looking, which I found hard to believe. You would have thought I insulted my sister in law herself by the way she reacted. So I want to know what sherdog thinks so I can email the pole results and laugh at her. Proceed.
 
Well it seems like you just want everyone to say no, so I'm going to say yes. I actually think she was attractive but based on google pics, she has not aged well.
 
She did look good in her younger days when she co-starred with Bruce Willis in some movie. Now she looks disgusting and she probably has smoking to thank for that, which is probably itself a symptom of perpetual dissatisfaction. I don't know anything about her personal life, but she has always struck me as the type of person who's a huge energy drainer, to the point where it's not a consequence of bad nurture but innate.
 
No. She is not considered attractive in NYC.
 
My wife watches that dogshit show and sometimes I'll sit there and just make horse jokes the whole time. She is very unattractive. Not a bad body but the face is haggard.
 
Not to me. I am sure she is for other people. My taste doesn't have to be universal.
 
No, she is not at all attractive. Women like to think she is because they enjoy projecting SJP's amazing fashion sense onto themselves. I don't think she's ever wore a pair of unattractive shoes in her entire adult life.
 
No way.

But I'm sure she's still a hit in Boise. She can write all about the dating scene there now.
 
No not at all. Pretty disgusting actually.
 
No, she mings, and is a classic case of women not having a fucking clue what men actually want. Which is a fecund, broad-hipped, big chested fuck machine. Not a woman with a face like a sack of elastic bands who hasn't ovulated since the early 90s.
 
gosh i forget what it was, but recently i read something that was along the lines of, "men hate sjp and call her a horse bc she did this thing once that men didnt like". wish i could remember what it was o:

anyways, shes not my type
tho most in hollywood arent honestly
 
No, but still wood. She looked good as a witch though.


No. I'd burgle just about anything but she's on the no go list.
 
