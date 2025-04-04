Opinion Is Sam Seder the best debater on the left?

jimmas99

jimmas99

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jun 15, 2013
Messages
1,109
Reaction score
755
I know debates are often considered somewhat cringe these days and achieve little, but I still find them entertaining and a great way to expose people's opinions.

Who are the best debaters on the right? Ben Shapiro, Michael Knowles? On the left, Sam Seder must be considered the sharpest—I’ve only seen him struggle in a debate once. He’s best known for debating libertarians back when that was trendy, but now he’s been appearing on various other programs and dominating, in my opinion.

Here’s an example of his skills when he was on Jubilee. Maybe low-hanging fruit, but entertaining


This one’s a better example where he goes 5 vs 1 and totally dominates on the PBD podcast.


Do the left have anyone better?
 
Last edited:
dont really care how good of a debater he is, he believes in trans competing against women, and a lot of idiots on this forum parrot his position without second thought, he's a good debater in that sense.
 
chardog said:
dont really care how good of a debater he is, he believes in trans competing against women, and a lot of idiots on this forum parrot his position without second thought, he's a good debater in that sense.
Click to expand...
This thread is about whether Sam Seder is the best debater on the political left, so your opinion that you don’t care feels irrelevant in this context.
 
I think he's up there. I used to be a subscriber to the MJR but they went way too far left for me and I'm not a big fan of Emma.

The 3 best, imo, are Destiny, Pakman and Seder. All 3 are great at debate and fun to watch when they happen. Destiny debates are probably the most entertaining though.
 
Among the Youtube/podcast bros? For sure. He's an intelligent guy.

I've seen him treat some right-wing callers the way Wanderlei Silva used to treat those half-defenseless Japanese guys in Pride. Just...eviscerated them.
 
chardog said:
dont really care how good of a debater he is, he believes in trans competing against women, and a lot of idiots on this forum parrot his position without second thought, he's a good debater in that sense.
Click to expand...
You can’t separate the two? Like I can acknowledge that Ben Shapiro is a tough opponent to debate even if I think he’s wrong on many/most issues.
 
chardog said:
dont really care how good of a debater he is, he believes in trans competing against women, and a lot of idiots on this forum parrot his position without second thought, he's a good debater in that sense.
Click to expand...
I don't think trans people should compete against women, but the 1 trans person who plays girl's high school volleyball in Missouri, or whatever, doesn't really seem to be an issue of great importance, worthy of the complete obsession MAGA has over it.
 
jimmas99 said:
This thread is about whether Sam Seder is the best debater on the political left, so your opinion that you don’t care feels irrelevant in this context.
Click to expand...

Dont you know you have to be a conservative poster to keep a conservative from IMMEDIATELY bringing up trannies?

Sam is very good at debate without being a "debate Bro." He usually can get a conservative to start angrily ranting nonsense at him when they cant defend a point.

Pisco has been pretty on his game lately.
 
Sam Seder is one of the most knowledgeable. but David Pakman is one of the best I've seen in some of the most hostile situations, although he identifies as independent IIRC. As an influencer, Pakman is on fire right now.
 
Last edited:
I think the most humorous I've ever seen was David Pakman vs. Jesse Lee Peterson. lmao.

JLP is legitimately mentally handicapped. I can't believe he actually has a following.
 
HOLA said:
I think the most humorous I've ever seen was David Pakman vs. Jesse Lee Peterson. lmao.

JLP is legitimately mentally handicapped. I can't believe he actually has a following.
Click to expand...
David Pakman on Piers Morgan is must see tv. Genuinely hilarious.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
Opinion: Is Eagles MMA on the Cusp of Becoming the Best MMA Team Ever?
2
Replies
35
Views
1K
MarioLemieux
MarioLemieux
Kowboy On Sherdog
Opinion: Respect for Ilia Topuria, even if he made the wrong move
2 3
Replies
43
Views
1K
Brigfa2
Brigfa2

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,844
Messages
57,121,423
Members
175,546
Latest member
cristhian.jimenezv

Share this page

Back
Top