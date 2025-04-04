I know debates are often considered somewhat cringe these days and achieve little, but I still find them entertaining and a great way to expose people's opinions.



Who are the best debaters on the right? Ben Shapiro, Michael Knowles? On the left, Sam Seder must be considered the sharpest—I’ve only seen him struggle in a debate once. He’s best known for debating libertarians back when that was trendy, but now he’s been appearing on various other programs and dominating, in my opinion.



Here’s an example of his skills when he was on Jubilee. Maybe low-hanging fruit, but entertaining





This one’s a better example where he goes 5 vs 1 and totally dominates on the PBD podcast.





Do the left have anyone better?