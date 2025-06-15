Is Rose about to get robbed.

She could def lose, but I have her up now based on how she's doing in the 3rd.
 
Rose sucks to watch she just hugs on the ground. Gets a knockdown then just lays on you...
 
RockyLockridge said:
I disagree, for me she is only reason I watch women fight. She has outstanding footwork, head movement. She is graceful yet has good power. Her feints, set ups, timing is near perfect.
 
