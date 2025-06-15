Is Rose about to get robbed.

oldschoolmmafan
I seriously hate the commentary these days. I have it 30-27 Rose.
You could argue 2 was a draw, but Rose did enough to take 2-3 rounds.
Crazy that she knocked out Zhang and Joanna and those are her only 2 knockouts ever, like how is that possible? In their primes too..Rose sucks to watch she just hugs on the ground. Gets a knockdown then just lays on you...
I disagree, for me she is only reason I watch women fight. She has outstanding footwork, head movement. She is graceful yet has good power. Her feints, set ups, timing is near perfect.Rose sucks to watch she just hugs on the ground. Gets a knockdown then just lays on you...
She's knocked down most of the people she's fought.Crazy that she knocked out Zhang and Joanna and those are her only 2 knockouts ever, like how is that possible? In their primes too..