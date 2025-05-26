We all know Empire Strikes Back is the Masterpiece of all the Star Wars films.



But what do you think of Return of the Jedi is it up there, even better than the A New Hope?



I just recently watched this with my nephew and we both agreed ROTJ is better A New Hope.



Not by much, but nevertheless it is the superior movie.



The battle sequences, especially the space one is just incredible.



The sequences with the emperor is riveting.



The only thing that was off about ROTJ is Ewoks, but I get them. They are like vietnamese soldiers who find a way to win a war they probably shouldn't have one.



Oh yeah the fight sequence with Luke at Tatooine was badass, he took on everyone.



But anyways I'd give it a 9/10. Just short of a masterpiece.















