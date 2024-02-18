Is referring to a fighter as "a problem" insulting?

Rogan just referred to Merab as a problem for anyone. I find this insulting. Its like saying this fighter isn't champ material, but will give top contenders problems.

Thoughts?
 
UFC does not want Merab to win because they know he is going to smash O'Malley. Thats why Rogan is in full UFC Shill mode.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
Rogan just referred to Merab as a problem for anyone. I find this insulting. Its like saying this fighter isn't champ material, but will give top contenders problems.

Thoughts?
Call a guy a problem is insulting. Calling a guy insulting is problematic. Rogan should stick to saying a fighter's body part has been "destroyed" like Dern's leg and eye.
 
That's.. not what that means? I'm so not sure how it's an insult, can you elaborate, cuz it sounds like a stretch
 
IDGETKTFO said:
Rogan just referred to Merab as a problem for anyone. I find this insulting. Its like saying this fighter isn't champ material, but will give top contenders problems.

Thoughts?
I interpret it as Merab representing trouble for any fighter, regardless of their style and ability...whereas someone else might have a hole in their game, or a weakness against a certain style, and therefore would not be a problem for 'everyone'.
 
MRT said:
I interpret it as Merab representing trouble for any fighter, regardless of their style and ability...whereas someone else might have a hole in their game, or a weakness against a certain style, and therefore would not be a problem for 'everyone'.
"trouble" implies the oponent should win, but if he is not careful, the other guy will give him "trouble"
 
would you be more comfortable with Joe using inconvenience or maybe say something like “that fighter is an issue for anyone“
 
