Is referring to a fighter as "a problem" insulting?

Oh lets not even go there buddy, you have carded me plenty of times over the years for "snowflake" issues.Thoughts? You sound like a snowflake
Rogan just referred to Merab as a problem for anyone. I find this insulting. Its like saying this fighter isn't champ material, but will give top contenders problems.
Thoughts?
Rogan just referred to Merab as a problem for anyone. I find this insulting. Its like saying this fighter isn't champ material, but will give top contenders problems.
Thoughts?
"trouble" implies the oponent should win, but if he is not careful, the other guy will give him "trouble"I interpret it as Merab representing trouble for any fighter, regardless of their style and ability...whereas someone else might have a hole in their game, or a weakness against a certain style, and therefore would not be a problem for 'everyone'.