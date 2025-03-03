  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Is RDR Bo Kimble’s first real test?

Don’t know much about the guy other than he subbed Kevin Holland which is impressive on most days but Kevin is kind of crazy and inconsistent.

What challenges does RDR present to Bo and his self proclaimed skills?

Seems if RDR cant stop a takdown, it will be another boring fight on Bo’s resume.
 
Bo Kimble is a future champ once he gets to the UFC.. Reminds me of the great prospect Eric Silva
 
Bo Kimble?

take-it-back-arnold-schwarzeegger.gif
 
I'd say it's a stiff test. Like 90% full hard type of test.

Anyhow RDR vis reverse triangle
 
Depends, who is the better striker? The fight will be contested on the feet no doubt.
 
RDR should be a 4 to 1 favorite.
 
Azure said:
Bo Kimble is a future champ once he gets to the UFC.. Reminds me of the great prospect Eric Silva
Eric Silva had all the tools but just did not have the right tools if you know what i mean.
 
RDR's striking is pretty garbage if we're being honest, so there is a clear path to victory against him.

If Bo was avoiding Paul Craig on the ground then he's certainly gonna avoid this guy too.
 
Portland8242 said:
RDR's striking is pretty garbage if we're being honest, so there is a clear path to victory against him.

If Bo was avoiding Paul Craig on the ground then he's certainly gonna avoid this guy too.
So another guy tailored for Bo to win…

Damn you UFC, why cherry pick for this tool??
 
Portland8242 said:
RDR's striking is pretty garbage if we're being honest, so there is a clear path to victory against him.

If Bo was avoiding Paul Craig on the ground then he's certainly gonna avoid this guy too.
Bo Nickal's striking isn't anything impressive ahha, we're gonna get a very sloppy striking battle
 
tornado362 said:
Bo Nickal's striking isn't anything impressive ahha, we're gonna get a very sloppy striking battle
Well he marginally outstruck Paul crag so I guess another 29-28 of him marginally outstriking RDR. I'm cheering for RDR don't get me wrong but he is glacially slow on the feet.

This kid's gonna talk a whole bunch more shit about how amazing his skillset is yet he's gonna be scared again to grapple with the sharks.
 
