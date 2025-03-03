Is RDR Bo Kimble’s first real test?

DiazSlap
Don’t know much about the guy other than he subbed Kevin Holland which is impressive on most days but Kevin is kind of crazy and inconsistent.
What challenges does RDR present to Bo and his self proclaimed skills?
Seems if RDR cant stop a takdown, it will be another boring fight on Bo’s resume.
