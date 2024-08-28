xn7
xn7
@Silver
- Joined
- Apr 11, 2010
- Messages
- 10,880
- Reaction score
- 2,496
This country isn't going to make it is it. We all chugging down the kool aid?
I know a lot of you out there must be feeling the crunch from housing prices, wages, inflation.
Which way are you leaning in your vote and why? Do you think you are well informed?
What is your view on the agenda of our politicians?
