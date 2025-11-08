godhatesacoward
Well yeah dude mass moves mass. If you want to deadlift 3X bodyweight you would add like 20-30 pounds of muscle and then cut down to 10% bodyfat or some crazy shitStrength is strength.
Some aspects of strongman I think would probably apply slightly better. For example for deadlifts you can use straps, hitch, ramp, etc so grip or imperfect form would not be a barrier to strength gains. In MMA you're not tested on holding on to a weight so building your strength in the deadlift to the fullest would probably be an advantage. Strongman also incorporates aspects of strength endurance which is very beneficial for fight sports.
The real answer is that it's neither. You shouldn't train like a powerlifter or strongman because there's such a thing as specificity. You should train in a way that carries over best to MMA.
For example building absolute strength at the expense of strength endurance, power, speed, etc would be a huge mistake. After a certain point the law of diminishing returns kicks in. Once you get to for example 1.5-2x squat/deadlift there's no major additional benefit to building more strength and you'd be better off doing something that @period has described such as doing high rep sets with a fixed load or focusing on food/hand speed/power using plyometrics or some implements.
I also feel like another aspect to add on to that is, how do you accomplish all of this the best while accruing as little recovery debt as possible so your actual MMA training suffer minimally from it. And finding the right balance of it.
It's not truly possible to excel at everything but it's a good idea to be adequate. It's much harder to exploit a fighter who doesn't have any major flaws in their athletic development.
Strong man training is better .
and throw in extra grip work.I was inclined to say that, if it weren't for the fact that to be a great strongman competitor, you need to have a strong squat, bench press, and deadlift.
I prefer general weight training to be the best. Or just train for a supertotal (powerlifting + Olympic lifting)
Not really bc you can customize strong man training it isn’t reliant on the normal lifts , if we were doing strong man lifts to rank in the world no one on here would remotely qualify , but the training itself is bette4 and more suited for combat sports .I was inclined to say that, if it weren't for the fact that to be a great strongman competitor, you need to have a strong squat, bench press, and deadlift.
I prefer general weight training to be the best. Or just train for a supertotal (powerlifting + Olympic lifting)