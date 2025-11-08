usernamee said: I also feel like another aspect to add on to that is, how do you accomplish all of this the best while accruing as little recovery debt as possible so your actual MMA training suffer minimally from it. And finding the right balance of it. Click to expand...

It's easier said than done but I'd venture a guess that you'd use periodization blocks where you rotate through various phases(where you focus on various athletic qualities such as endurance or power). Absolute strength and power training exhausts the body/CNS harder than other forms of training(once you're able to move close to maximal loads). Starting out even absolute strength training is not likely to wipe you out because your CNS is inefficient so you're not lifting truly maximal loads. It could take a couple years or longer before you start hitting the first couple true ceilings. It's probably at this point where I'd pivot to training capacity/endurance, recovery, speed, power, agility, balance, unilateral strength etc over absolute strength.It's not truly possible to excel at everything but it's a good idea to be adequate. It's much harder to exploit a fighter who doesn't have any major flaws in their athletic development.