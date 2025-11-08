Strength/Mass Is powerlifting or strongman style training better for MMA

Just get stronger. Free weight. Unconventional excercises aka functional aka stregth cardio. Become a beast at the gym in your martial art. Skills. Don't skip sparring. Most sport specific is the sport.

If I had to strictly pick strongman or powerlifting - strongman. But you are doing your martial art so powerlifting works too.

Strongman is a better base as it's a lot more strength cardio. Powerlifting is pure strength.

But with doing already your martial art you can do any of it.

What do you even train ? Do you got a membership at a school, what sport ?
 
Strength is strength.

Some aspects of strongman I think would probably apply slightly better. For example for deadlifts you can use straps, hitch, ramp, etc so grip or imperfect form would not be a barrier to strength gains. In MMA you're not tested on holding on to a weight so building your strength in the deadlift to the fullest would probably be an advantage. Strongman also incorporates aspects of strength endurance which is very beneficial for fight sports.

The real answer is that it's neither. You shouldn't train like a powerlifter or strongman because there's such a thing as specificity. You should train in a way that carries over best to MMA.

For example building absolute strength at the expense of strength endurance, power, speed, etc would be a huge mistake. After a certain point the law of diminishing returns kicks in. Once you get to for example 1.5-2x squat/deadlift there's no major additional benefit to building more strength and you'd be better off doing something that @period has described such as doing high rep sets with a fixed load or focusing on foot/hand speed/power using plyometrics or some implements.
 
Last edited:
DEVILsSON said:
Strength is strength.

Some aspects of strongman I think would probably apply slightly better. For example for deadlifts you can use straps, hitch, ramp, etc so grip or imperfect form would not be a barrier to strength gains. In MMA you're not tested on holding on to a weight so building your strength in the deadlift to the fullest would probably be an advantage. Strongman also incorporates aspects of strength endurance which is very beneficial for fight sports.

The real answer is that it's neither. You shouldn't train like a powerlifter or strongman because there's such a thing as specificity. You should train in a way that carries over best to MMA.

For example building absolute strength at the expense of strength endurance, power, speed, etc would be a huge mistake. After a certain point the law of diminishing returns kicks in. Once you get to for example 1.5-2x squat/deadlift there's no major additional benefit to building more strength and you'd be better off doing something that @period has described such as doing high rep sets with a fixed load or focusing on food/hand speed/power using plyometrics or some implements.
Click to expand...
Well yeah dude mass moves mass. If you want to deadlift 3X bodyweight you would add like 20-30 pounds of muscle and then cut down to 10% bodyfat or some crazy shit

Now you’re a middleweight with no reach and no chin
 
DEVILsSON said:
Strength is strength.

Some aspects of strongman I think would probably apply slightly better. For example for deadlifts you can use straps, hitch, ramp, etc so grip or imperfect form would not be a barrier to strength gains. In MMA you're not tested on holding on to a weight so building your strength in the deadlift to the fullest would probably be an advantage. Strongman also incorporates aspects of strength endurance which is very beneficial for fight sports.

The real answer is that it's neither. You shouldn't train like a powerlifter or strongman because there's such a thing as specificity. You should train in a way that carries over best to MMA.

For example building absolute strength at the expense of strength endurance, power, speed, etc would be a huge mistake. After a certain point the law of diminishing returns kicks in. Once you get to for example 1.5-2x squat/deadlift there's no major additional benefit to building more strength and you'd be better off doing something that @period has described such as doing high rep sets with a fixed load or focusing on foot/hand speed/power using plyometrics or some implements.
Click to expand...

Nailed it. :cool:

Chad Wesley Smith is a former elite Powerlifter. One of the few men to Squat 900lbs with just a belt and knee wraps. After he retired from Powerlifting, he started competing in BJJ. He admits he's nowhere near as strong as he was when he was competing in Powerlifting. But he pointed out that to attain that level of maximal strength would severely limit his ability to train BJJ.

He's still a lot stronger than most of the guys he rolls with, and while he still lifts, it's accessory to his BJJ. He spends much more time on the mats than under the bar.
 
Neither. Your training should complement your skill work and not impact your ability to do as much of that as possible.

Strong man and PL are sports based around lifting the most weight/reps possible in specific lifts/events.
 
DEVILsSON said:
Strength is strength.

Some aspects of strongman I think would probably apply slightly better. For example for deadlifts you can use straps, hitch, ramp, etc so grip or imperfect form would not be a barrier to strength gains. In MMA you're not tested on holding on to a weight so building your strength in the deadlift to the fullest would probably be an advantage. Strongman also incorporates aspects of strength endurance which is very beneficial for fight sports.

The real answer is that it's neither. You shouldn't train like a powerlifter or strongman because there's such a thing as specificity. You should train in a way that carries over best to MMA.

For example building absolute strength at the expense of strength endurance, power, speed, etc would be a huge mistake. After a certain point the law of diminishing returns kicks in. Once you get to for example 1.5-2x squat/deadlift there's no major additional benefit to building more strength and you'd be better off doing something that @period has described such as doing high rep sets with a fixed load or focusing on foot/hand speed/power using plyometrics or some implements.
Click to expand...


I also feel like another aspect to add on to that is, how do you accomplish all of this the best while accruing as little recovery debt as possible so your actual MMA training suffer minimally from it. And finding the right balance of it.
 
Last edited:
usernamee said:
I also feel like another aspect to add on to that is, how do you accomplish all of this the best while accruing as little recovery debt as possible so your actual MMA training suffer minimally from it. And finding the right balance of it.
Click to expand...

It's easier said than done but I'd venture a guess that you'd use periodization blocks where you rotate through various phases(where you focus on various athletic qualities such as endurance or power). Absolute strength and power training exhausts the body/CNS harder than other forms of training(once you're able to move close to maximal loads). Starting out even absolute strength training is not likely to wipe you out because your CNS is inefficient so you're not lifting truly maximal loads. It could take a couple years or longer before you start hitting the first couple true ceilings. It's probably at this point where I'd pivot to training capacity/endurance, recovery, speed, power, agility, balance, unilateral strength etc over absolute strength.

It's not truly possible to excel at everything but it's a good idea to be adequate. It's much harder to exploit a fighter who doesn't have any major flaws in their athletic development.
 
Sport-specific training is best for sports. The best training for MMA is MMA training itself. And then as far as what you do in the weight room, that's your business. Just train for general strength while doing MMA drills.
 
Both could be effective. I'd lean towards powerlifting, though. Squat/bench/DL/chins are the most effective exercises for building strength. You can also do them at low volume while still being effective, have less risk of injury, and require less recovery. All these factors mean you get strong, while being able to focus more on actually getting better at your sport, despite the fact that strongman lifting may be more comparable to sport movement patterns.
 
Strong man training is better .

It provides more functional strength for combat sports with less predictable movements , it’s ideal for combat sports because its compound, functional movements improve whole-body strength, power, and endurance, which are crucial for fighting.

Having attributes like explosiveness, grip strength, and the ability to move around while trying to hold heavy things are absolutely better then just powerlifting in one spot and worrying about form to hoist weight up .

You can also vary strongman training not everything has to be excessively heavy , powerlifting isn’t really necessary for training for combat sports , there’s a few movements you can use but overall strongman training is by far an actual effective and much broader way to improve balance, strength and coordination, of course it’s more prone to possible injuries as well if not careful .
 
Last edited:
One thing to consider: most gyms will have the basic stuff like barbells, dumbbells, benches and squat racks. Training Strongman requires specialist kit such as logs, atlas stones, tyres, yokes etc. Most gyms won't have these, as the majority of their customers aren't interested in Strongman training.
 
Deaths Head said:
Strong man training is better .
Click to expand...

I was inclined to say that, if it weren't for the fact that to be a great strongman competitor, you need to have a strong squat, bench press, and deadlift.

I prefer general weight training to be the best. Or just train for a supertotal (powerlifting + Olympic lifting)
 
Baby Hanma said:
I was inclined to say that, if it weren't for the fact that to be a great strongman competitor, you need to have a strong squat, bench press, and deadlift.

I prefer general weight training to be the best. Or just train for a supertotal (powerlifting + Olympic lifting)
Click to expand...
and throw in extra grip work.
 
Baby Hanma said:
I was inclined to say that, if it weren't for the fact that to be a great strongman competitor, you need to have a strong squat, bench press, and deadlift.

I prefer general weight training to be the best. Or just train for a supertotal (powerlifting + Olympic lifting)
Click to expand...
Not really bc you can customize strong man training it isn’t reliant on the normal lifts , if we were doing strong man lifts to rank in the world no one on here would remotely qualify , but the training itself is bette4 and more suited for combat sports .
 
I would say olympic lifting would be better than both of those options however you would still need a MMA specific program.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,616
Messages
58,449,672
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top