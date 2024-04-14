Is Poatan UFC run the best run ever ?

ehxsur

ehxsur

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Oct 9, 2018
Messages
1,670
Reaction score
4,110
8 fights

Two divisions champ

defended title

i think he beat more than five former ufc champ during that time

finish most of his fights with devastating ko's

remind me the ngannou's run but without the double champ thing

On his way to be the mma god
 
Last edited:
It’s up there. All his fight from now will be championship fights. He can be with the GOATS soon enough.
 
Best UFC run ever
main-qimg-1be204273fff95791d6fa60e0ec4ee7f
 
You have to think though that he's sort of lucky LHW had so many former champs sitting around to matchup with. Someone like Aspinall might not even have a chance to beat a former champ if all of them retire. It's sort of luck of draw to have that opportunity.
 
his run is too short to compare with long-term dominant champions with multiple title defenses like Jones, DJ, AS, GSP, etc. but what he achieved in less than 3 years is incredible.
 
Haj01 said:
He's had favourable matches though. Everybody tries to strike him even though they are clearly not on his level. He luckily hasn't had to fight a well rounded mix martial artist or a decent wrestler yet.
Click to expand...
He never will either by the looks of it. LHW doesn't have any legit wrestlers near the top

Maybe Ank but I imagine he too will just stand with Alex.
 
Fantstic and near perfect run but competition leaves more to be asked for so no.
 
Haj01 said:
He's had favourable matches though. Everybody tries to strike him even though they are clearly not on his level. He luckily hasn't had to fight a well rounded mix martial artist or a decent wrestler yet.
Click to expand...
Jan tried to wrestlefuck all fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

jeff7b9
Poatan career defining moment.
Replies
15
Views
880
lloyd2wayne
L

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,261
Messages
55,410,084
Members
174,765
Latest member
DiazSlap

Share this page

Back
Top