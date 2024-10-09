Is Poatan in your top 5 GOAT list?

Is Poatan in your top 5 GOAT list?

  • Total voters
    20
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
34,092
Reaction score
45,596
If not, what does he have to do still to get in there?

I believe Poatan is in the cusp of the top 10 as of today.

For him to get into the top 5 imo. He either defends his LHW belt 3 more times or he goes up weight beats the HW champ and defends his title once than he'll be in that group.

w=1001,h=699
 
Anyone who can beat an undersized Khalil Rountree is the P4P GOAT.
 
No, definitely not in the Top5!

I think I would throw him in the Top10-15 mix, together with guys like Aldo, Kabeb, DC and CCC.
 
GOAT lists are stupid.


Cant people be content with him being great?
 
I really like Poatan, but honestly not even approaching top 20.
Can you even make a case for him being as good as Shogun, never mind DJ or GSP?
 
muaythaibeast said:
Spot on, hard to put him in the top 5 at 205.
He's had an excellent couple of years, but we're comparing him to guys with 10+ years of dominance who went 20+ fights unbeaten.
Click to expand...

Exactly.......he's had a really good 2 year run against solid, but not spectacular, competition in a pretty weak LHW era.

If he has another 6-7 fights and continues to win, then we can talk, maybe.

Guy is a stud, big fan, but come on.
 
I don't know about top 10 even yet for me. He hasn't been around long enough yet. Many guys have had a great stretch for a year or two, but then tail off. Also, has he fought anybody with a ground game yet? It seems most of his fights are with guys who stand with him. He is definitely in the conversation, but I'm just not ready to say he is a GOAT yet.
 
Top 20 is a reach, if we are being realistic. May he defend his belt another 30 times, God bless him and his family, but that is a wild thing to say considering his record, longetivity and opposition, even if we ignore fast tracking.
 
I like him, but I'm not that irrational.

Him being a top 10 goat is even highly questionable.
 
hes 230 lbs fight night
hes as tall as jones
jones was just a tall LHW but only weigh like 224 lbs
the man basicaly outweighs anyone and out heights


his resume also sucks
lol
thats the reality

if you say top 5 most active GOAT
then i agree maybe top 1
 
Nopes.

Not even close.

If he beats Ankalaev, then yes he'll definitely be in the top 10.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Fact Checker
  • Poll
Forget Stipe, is Jones vs Poatan the best fight the UFC can make right now?
11 12 13
Replies
253
Views
9K
jjjjjjjjjjohnny
jjjjjjjjjjohnny
Arm Barbarian
Media Poatan media interview today ahead of UFC 307
Replies
1
Views
164
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
Nabs
This whole Poatan to HW thing
2 3 4
Replies
69
Views
2K
The Siege
The Siege
R
When all it's said and done, Alex & Izzy UFC careers will be pretty much equivalent
Replies
6
Views
195
HHJ
HHJ

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,297
Messages
56,312,551
Members
175,159
Latest member
uled

Share this page

Back
Top