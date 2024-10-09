Is Poatan in your top 5 GOAT list?

Takes Two To Tango
If not, what does he have to do still to get in there?
I believe Poatan is in the cusp of the top 10 as of today.
For him to get into the top 5 imo. He either defends his LHW belt 3 more times or he goes up weight beats the HW champ and defends his title once than he'll be in that group.
