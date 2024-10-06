Is Poatan an even bigger star than 2019-2021 Masvidal?

Obviously Alex is infinitely more accomplished and will go down in history already as a 2 division champ and one of the best strikers we have ever seen. But he is also perhaps the biggest star the UFC has today and has literally carried the promotion on his back this year.



Each fight, its another brutal knockout and he gains even more fans to add onto his already cult like following. Has he reached or surpassed the popularity levels of post Askren Masvidal?