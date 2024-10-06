Is Poatan an even bigger star than 2019-2021 Masvidal?

Obviously Alex is infinitely more accomplished and will go down in history already as a 2 division champ and one of the best strikers we have ever seen. But he is also perhaps the biggest star the UFC has today and has literally carried the promotion on his back this year.

Each fight, its another brutal knockout and he gains even more fans to add onto his already cult like following. Has he reached or surpassed the popularity levels of post Askren Masvidal?
 
masvidal is better on the mic due to language advantage

but alex literally miles ahead in term of fighting ability

there's a reason one is multiple champions in kickboxing and mma

the other is a journeyman who luckily got famous. masvidal couldn't hold pereira jockstrap
 
hope he is, cause god, Masvidal was overhyped asf after that KO.
 
I don't know anyone who thought Masvidal was a star, other than Masvidal.
 
