Social Is playing a musical instrument very well of any use in 2026?

Only if you do nothing with it but it's a good way to pick up girls, I'd imagine. I have no musical talent but if you are playing well, you can do something with it. What instrument do you play?
 
nah-nope.gif
 
in most cases it's not a very useful skill, i'm a pianist and know many great musicians. Maybe for .oo1 it's making them a good living. Just too many of them. If you are someone like Yuja Wang, you have more of a shot but there are tons and tons of genius musicians who can't make a dime.

Pick up girls? Maybe, but once they see you're broke they'll leave anyways.
 
If you can find a way to pair your intricate musical skills with the a repetitive Hi-NRG beat you may be able to find your lane in the ghey club scene…..They love that shit!
 
I tap on a cereal box

Atm its Bran Flakes but it can be other brands like sugar puffs or coco crispies
 
India? that's where you're at? i don't know shit about India. the rules may not apply there. They might make you some sort of guru or something.
 
at any rate, great musicians are a dime a dozen. Sometimes someone like a Yuja Wang or some other genius will have all the pieces fall into place and become rich and famous, most times, it's just a lot of wasted time. I do it for love and I'm not a brilliant pianist, I'm stupid and stubborn, I do what I love in a world that makes it a fight.
 
well mindfulness makes the human voice more like a bird call, and they have better timing/flow
 
whole different world buddy, so is china. I am only familiar with stuff in the usa or the western world. Here, musical skills for most people are impractical. the best most really talented people can do is become a teacher.
 
Ill take it as a tough pill to swallow
 
No. I've played guitar (and occasionally bass or drums) in rock bands since I was a teenager. I've played hundreds of gigs and recorded probably eight or 10 albums with various groups. Modesty aside, I'm an excellent musician, and it's useless to me. Reasons:
  • Despite actually making some money from merch, cover charges, record sales and streams, it's still a net drain on my resources. (My fault for owning expensive gear, but still.)
  • I'm already happily married, so trim is off the table.
  • As good as I am at my craft, I have learned from YouTube and TikTok that there's nothing I can do on the guitar that a 12-year-old Japanese girl can't do five times better, with a creepy smile. (I can do the creepy smile part too, but it hits different from a guy in his 50s.)
Having said all that, it's a lot of fun, and it's nice to have an organic hobby that puts me around other people, making art.
 
take it how you want, for me? I'm stupid, I'll keep doing music until I drop but it has absolutely ruined my life in terms of living like the rest of society. However, it's the only thing that really makes me happy.
 
