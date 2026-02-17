ValeTudoPrideUFC
I accidently learnt how to play very intricate music well, I presume its a worthless skillset?
This is said in the West but not in India by the Indians
Only if you do nothing with it but it's a good way to pick up girls, I'd imagine. I have no musical talent but if you are playing well, you can do something with it. What instrument do you play?
India? that's where you're at? i don't know shit about India. the rules may not apply there. They might make you some sort of guru or something.
whole different world buddy, so is china. I am only familiar with stuff in the usa or the western world. Here, musical skills for most people are impractical. the best most really talented people can do is become a teacher.
Ill take it as a tough pill to swallow
take it how you want, for me? I'm stupid, I'll keep doing music until I drop but it has absolutely ruined my life in terms of living like the rest of society. However, it's the only thing that really makes me happy.