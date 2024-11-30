Is Petr Yan an better striker than Poirier?

DanDragon Machi
Do you think Petr could be considered top5 actives strikers in UFC?
Izzy under Strickland? And how about Whitakker, Aspinall and Jones?poatan, topuria, max, O’Malley, Yan, unfortunately Strickland
Yan makes my top 5
Then you have guys like Islam, volk, gaethje, poirier, fiziev, Dricus, Izzy
Idk mma is hard to grade striking
Heavyweight is so hard to rank. And yes currently Izzy is under Strickland. All time no, but currently yeah. Izzy lost head to head super bad against Strickland, and Izzy got finished by Dricus while Sean did really well on the feetIzzy under Strickland? And how about Whitakker, Aspinall and Jones?