Is Petr Yan an better striker than Poirier?

Technically Yan is better.

In terms of MMA striking i'd say Poirier.
 
Yan hasn't been shadowrealmed several times so I'd say he is.

Poirier may have more power than Yan but outside of that, I don't think he's in anyway a better striker than Yan and I don't even like Yan.
 
I dunno they should fight to settle it
 
poatan, topuria, max, O’Malley, Yan, unfortunately Strickland

Yan makes my top 5

Then you have guys like Islam, volk, gaethje, poirier, fiziev, Dricus, Izzy

Idk mma is hard to grade striking
 
Yan's clearly more skilled, Poirier gets hit hard a lot more easily. Poirier is so good because he has good hands but also has great tenacity and willpower.

Also Petr Yan never lost that fight to wife sharer O'Malley he beat camel ass easily.
 
biscuitsbrah said:
poatan, topuria, max, O'Malley, Yan, unfortunately Strickland

Yan makes my top 5

Then you have guys like Islam, volk, gaethje, poirier, fiziev, Dricus, Izzy

Idk mma is hard to grade striking
Izzy under Strickland? And how about Whitakker, Aspinall and Jones?
 
DanDragon Machi said:
Izzy under Strickland? And how about Whitakker, Aspinall and Jones?
Heavyweight is so hard to rank. And yes currently Izzy is under Strickland. All time no, but currently yeah. Izzy lost head to head super bad against Strickland, and Izzy got finished by Dricus while Sean did really well on the feet
 
