Is Pereira the luckiest SoB alive or why do they keep wanting to stand and bang with him?

mr.sandman

mr.sandman

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Apr 14, 2022
Messages
271
Reaction score
258
I just dont get it why to these fighters keep wanting to stand and bang with Pereira. Hes a glory two weight champion, his standup is from another realm and his power. Adesanya had a kickboxing match with him, Strickland wanted to bang with him, okey Jiri tried to hold him down too but failed and got owned on the feet. Now Jamahal Hill says he will knock him out on the feet. To me this seems ridicolous. Easy money for Pereira
 
It’s not that they don’t try. Glover is doing some proper work with that man. He is hard to keep down. And people hate it, because he is a kickboxer and shouldn’t perform so well. So now they bank on Ankalaev to “put him in his place”. If Ank fails, the whole division is crap anyway.
 
He is probably the best striker of all time in mma. High skill insane power. Knocked out strickland, jiri, tko-d adesanya. If jamahal really wants to stand with him, id be very suprised if he managed to do well on the feet.
 
I think MMA fans tend to overestimate the weakness to grappling of a lot of kickboxers personally, "he'll loose to the first wrestler he faces" tends to be the standard response to one doing well, sometimes its true but I think Alex has shown pretty decent grappling plus his style is I think quite friendly to takedown defence, not a lot of fast movement.
 
He's being fed strikers and they're probably getting the same warning that Chuck and... Wonderboy?... got about going to the ground.
 
It's not just when fighting Pereira...

Apart from the dagestani guys and a few others nobody seems to want to Fitch their way into victories anymore despite being a very effective style.

It's either the retarded Cormier theory of "I don't want to wrestle because I get tired"

or the other retarded theory of "I want to stand up and bang for the fans"
 
mr.sandman said:
I just dont get it why to these fighters keep wanting to stand and bang with Pereira. Hes a glory two weight champion, his standup is from another realm and his power. Adesanya had a kickboxing match with him, Strickland wanted to bang with him, okey Jiri tried to hold him down too but failed and got owned on the feet. Now Jamahal Hill says he will knock him out on the feet. To me this seems ridicolous. Easy money for Pereira
Click to expand...

Here is his UFC fights and how many times he got taken down vs take down attempts.

Michaledis 2/7
Silva 2/8
Strickland 0/0
Izzy 1/4
Izzy 0/0
Jan 3/8
Jiri 1/3

So the only fights his opponents didn't try was Izzy rematch and Strickland. Other than that, they all try hard.
 
Well if they are making people stand with him so we can have a show, praise be to them. Very exiting to watch. He can knock out literally anyone
 
JKS said:
Here is his UFC fights and how many times he got taken down vs take down attempts.

Michaledis 2/7
Silva 2/8
Strickland 0/0
Izzy 1/4
Izzy 0/0
Jan 3/8
Jiri 1/3

So the only fights his opponents didn't try was Izzy rematch and Strickland. Other than that, they all try hard.
Click to expand...
Good statistics. I dont know if that counts as trying hard though. I think if you try hard you can do close to 10 attempts per round
 
Last edited:
Because he’s in garbage divisions with champions who aren’t wrestlers. It’s not his fault his divisions suck.
 
Because he's somewhat beatable on the feet. You start out feeling things out and it seems like he's there to be hit and he gets hurt sometimes, it can be done.

Then you wake up with the light in your eye and smelling salts in your face.
 
JKS said:
More than 20, but in a single round, I don't recall 10 being attempted.
Click to expand...

Yeah, attempting that many takedowns in a round wouldn't make sense and you would just be telegraphing your takedowns at that point. And great MMA wrestlers like Khabib and GSP don't need 10 takedowns a round to get you down.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira
Replies
3
Views
682
HHJ
HHJ
A
2023 MMa awards IMHO
Replies
11
Views
908
Bobby Boulders
Bobby Boulders
T
Finishing off the UFC 300 Card.
2 3
Replies
49
Views
2K
Striker33
S
Leon Edwards
Francis going southpaw cost him the Joshua fight and lead to the KO. Why did he do it? Francis gifted Joshua the win
3 4 5
Replies
82
Views
3K
Kovalev's "Man Bag"
Kovalev's "Man Bag"

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,540
Messages
55,365,808
Members
174,752
Latest member
42Jellyfish

Share this page

Back
Top