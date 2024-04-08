Is Pereira the luckiest SoB alive or why do they keep wanting to stand and bang with him?

I just dont get it why to these fighters keep wanting to stand and bang with Pereira. Hes a glory two weight champion, his standup is from another realm and his power. Adesanya had a kickboxing match with him, Strickland wanted to bang with him, okey Jiri tried to hold him down too but failed and got owned on the feet. Now Jamahal Hill says he will knock him out on the feet. To me this seems ridicolous. Easy money for Pereira