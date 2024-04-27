Is Pereira the hardest hitter in MMA history?

There's been a lot of big hitters so to choose just one is kind of impossible.

Too many weight classes and the criteria don't really fit all of them.



For instance...

John Lineker is probably the hardest hitter at 125-135lb weight class.



145 you have Jeremy Stephens, Emmett, Topuria, Conor



155 Justin Gaethje, Poirier, Jens Pulver hit hard, Gomi...hell even McKinney hits like a truck.



170 Woodley, Lawler, Marquardt, Hendricks, Ellenberger ...etc



185, probably Poatan, Drew McFedries, Hendo, Manhoef, Yoel...etc



205, Id have to say Rumble is hard to beat for pure punching power, but Chuck, Wandy, Rampage...etc



Heavyweight, Ngannou,Lewis, Hunto, Fedor, Brad Kohler, JDS, Nelson way too many to name.





These are not in any specific order, but just a couple off the top of my head.