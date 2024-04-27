Is Pereira the hardest hitter in MMA history?

I think yes

p4p:

1. Alex Pereira
2. Melvin Manhoef
3. Anthony Johnson
4. Francis Ngannou
5. Shane Carwin
6. Josh Emmett
 
Hitting any harder than he does is kind of pointless because he's already putting people to sleep with one punch.
 
In history? Straight up p4p hardest hitter? It's Anthony Johnson IMO.

Pereira is a HARD hitter, but It's skill too. He sets guys up. AJ (and Ngannou) will hurt you with whatever. Alex technical skills gets overshadowed because of the results. The results being KO's
 
There's been a lot of big hitters so to choose just one is kind of impossible.
Too many weight classes and the criteria don't really fit all of them.

For instance...
John Lineker is probably the hardest hitter at 125-135lb weight class.

145 you have Jeremy Stephens, Emmett, Topuria, Conor

155 Justin Gaethje, Poirier, Jens Pulver hit hard, Gomi...hell even McKinney hits like a truck.

170 Woodley, Lawler, Marquardt, Hendricks, Ellenberger ...etc

185, probably Poatan, Drew McFedries, Hendo, Manhoef, Yoel...etc

205, Id have to say Rumble is hard to beat for pure punching power, but Chuck, Wandy, Rampage...etc

Heavyweight, Ngannou,Lewis, Hunto, Fedor, Brad Kohler, JDS, Nelson way too many to name.


These are not in any specific order, but just a couple off the top of my head.
 
In history? Straight up p4p hardest hitter? It's Anthony Johnson IMO.

Pereira is a HARD hitter, but It's skill too. He sets guys up. AJ (and Ngannou) will hurt you with whatever. Alex technical skills gets overshadowed because of the results. The results being KO's
The technical aspect is something that should be broken down more with Poatan.
 
Either Nate Diaz or Bobby Green are the hardest Hitters....No one can hit a Blunt like those two pros.
 
Nobody Takes that left hand
Just 50 year olds on barstools, and everybody else for the last 8 years, except Cerrone.


A LOT of people in mma hit hard. And it’s also relative to their weight classes. Lewis has knocked a couple people out. And even Ngannou was wary as shit of that power.

A LOT of them hit hard. I don’t know or really care who hits the hardest.
 
Just 50 year olds on barstools, and everybody else for the last 8 years, except Cerrone.


A LOT of people in mma hit hard. And it’s also relative to their weight classes. Lewis has knocked a couple people out. And even Ngannou was wary as shit of that power.

A LOT of them hit hard. I don’t know or really care who hits the hardest.
Me neither
Do you honestly think that I was being serious? Conor can only hit the lines and whiskey now
 
