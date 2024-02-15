Is Pennington the weakest champion right now?

blaseblase
Brown Belt
Feb 28, 2023
4,773
8,604
I'm looking at the division below her and seeing at least 4 women who pose a significant threat to her. I don't see any other champions where that's the case.
Shevchenko
Grasso
Blanchfield
Fiorot
Fiorot actually has a win over Bueno Silva where she dominated her more impressively than Pennington did.
