Is Pennington the weakest champion right now?

I'm looking at the division below her and seeing at least 4 women who pose a significant threat to her. I don't see any other champions where that's the case.

Shevchenko
Grasso
Blanchfield
Fiorot

Fiorot actually has a win over Bueno Silva where she dominated her more impressively than Pennington did.
 
blaseblase said:
I'm looking at the division below her and seeing at least 4 women who pose a significant threat to her. I don't see any other champions where that's the case.

Shevchenko
Grasso
Blanchfield
Fiorot

Fiorot actually has a win over Bueno Silva where she dominated her more impressively than Pennington did.
shut up
 
Doubt she could bench more than Pantoja so yeh prob

Edit: Forgot about Weili and Grasso whoops
 
