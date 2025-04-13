Is Paddy the largest LW ever?

Human Bass
Dude looks massive, make his opponents look like average featherweights.
And he isnt scrawny with toothpick legs like that guy who lost to Moicano. Dude is big all around.
Never expected a british fellow to be the best weight cutter in the ufc.
