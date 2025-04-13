Is Paddy the largest LW ever?

Human Bass

Human Bass

Oct 14, 2009
11,723
5,628
Dude looks massive, make his opponents look like average featherweights.

And he isnt scrawny with toothpick legs like that guy who lost to Moicano. Dude is big all around.

Never expected a british fellow to be the best weight cutter in the ufc.
 
The guy was built from the mismatched bones rescued from ancient tombs. Have you seen his hands?
 
He's pretty big and has a eating disorder/disorded eating. He just turned 30.

I'm interested in the next few years, his weight cut is only going to get harder. It's going to take more of his time and focus.

 
He's pretty big and has a eating disorder/disorded eating. He just turned 30.

I'm interested in the next few years, his weight cut is only going to get harder. It's going to take more of his time and focus.

he has publicly stated numerous times he doesnt eat like that anymore since his kids were born. takes his career way more serious.
 
